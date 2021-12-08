TUPELO – In April 2011, Grace Clark and Ann Milam, along with friend Patty Hosch, opened a grab-and-go food business called Borrowed Thyme near Crosstown in Tupelo.
They specialized in fresh and frozen casseroles and soups, grilled meats, side dishes, salads, breads, desserts, appetizers and vegetarian dishes, and eventually offered catering options.
"We were successful in that we were overworked," Clark said. "It was way more than we bargained for."
"But we love to laugh, and we laughed a lot," Milam said. "We had a similar work ethic, so that helped."
Hosch left the business after about a year, but Clark and Milam continued to plug away at it for a while longer. When Clark's husband, Doug, got ready to retire from his medical practice, she decided to head to the house, too.
"It wouldn't have been any fun without Grace, so we just closed it," Milam said.
The two woman are both in the same cooking club, so they see each other regularly and still enjoy spending time together and cooking together.
"We both use a lot of the recipes we had at Borrowed Thyme," Milam said.
Clark grew up in Pheba, in Clay County, and Milam was raised in a little place called Holly Bluff, in Yazoo County. Clark's mother was more of an old-fashioned Southern cook, while Milam's was an early subscriber to Gourmet magazine.
Both women have attended various cooking classes over the years, and they're voracious cookbook readers.
"I'll get a new cookbook and thumb through it and pick out new recipes to try," Clark said. "They say you're not supposed to try new recipes out on company, but that's the only time I try new recipes, so I do that all the time. Through COVID and Doug's death in 2020 – if I didn't have cooking, I don't know what I would have done."
Milam enjoys every single aspect of cooking.
"I love to read cookbooks, and I love to go to the grocery store," she said. "I have cookbooks that I've never cooked a thing out of, but I still enjoy them."
When it comes to entertaining, the two particularly like recipes that can either be made ahead or made at the last minute.
"I keep those Cheese Crackers in the freezer, so I can pull them out and cook them as needed," Clark said.
"And the wonderful thing about the Green Goddess Dressing is that you can use it as a dressing, or you can use it as a dip with vegetables," Milam said. "It's very versatile."
SWEET AND SAVORY COCKTAIL NUTS
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch cayenne
1 large egg white
2 cups pecan halves
Center a rack in the oven and preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Spray a nonstick baking sheet with cooking spray or line it with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
Mix the sugar, salt and spices together in a small bowl. In a large bowl, beat egg white lightly with a fork, just breaking up the white so that it's runny. Toss in the nuts and stir to coat them with the egg white, then add the sugar and spice mixture and continue to stir so that the nuts are evenly coated.
Using your fingers, lift the nuts one by one from the bowl, letting the excess egg white drip back into the bowl (you can run the dipped nuts against the side of the bowl to get rid of the last bit of egg white), and transfer them to the baking sheet, separating them as best you can.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes, until nuts are browned and coating is dry. Cool 5 minutes, then transfer to a cutting board, breaking them apart as necessary, and let them cool completely.
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE BOUCHONS
3 eggs
1 2/3 cup white sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup cocoa powder
1 teaspoon salt
3 sticks unsalted butter, melted
2/3 cup milk chocolate chips
2/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Confectioners' sugar
Combine eggs, white sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl, then set aside. In another bowl, sift together flour, cocoa and salt. Add 1/3 of the dry ingredients and 1/3 of the melted butter to the egg mixture alternately until all the dry ingredients and melted butter are incorporated. Fold in chocolate chips.
Fill bouchon cups 2/3 full (a small melon scoop makes this easy). Bake at 325 degrees for 22 minutes. Allow to cool in pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a piece of parchment paper to cool for another 15 minutes. Bouchons will release from pan.
Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar before serving. Makes about 2 1/2 dozen.
CHICKEN GUMBO
2 1/2 to 3 pounds, bone-in, skin-on chicken breast halves
2 whole cloves
1 carrot, sliced
4 to 8 springs parsley
1 bay leaf
1 large onion, sliced
1 rib celery
1/2 cup white wine
6 to 8 peppercorns
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup oil
1 tablespoon flour
2 large onions, chopped
1/4 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 cup chopped, peeled tomatoes
2 teaspoons chopped parsley
3 cloves garlic, minced
4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon thyme
4 bay leaves
1 cup sliced okra
1 bag crab boil (optional)
Cooked rice
Cook chicken in water to cover, seasoned with cloves, carrot, parsley, 1 bay leaf, 1 sliced onion, 1 rib celery, white wine, peppercorns and salt and pepper to taste, until done. Remove meat from the bone and cut into pieces. Reserve strained stock.
Make a rich, dark roux of the oil and flour. Add 2 chopped onions, chopped celery and bell pepper and stir until soft. Add 1 1/2 cups reserved chicken stock and the tomatoes, along with chopped parsley, minced garlic, Worcestershire, salt, pepper, thyme and 4 bay leaves. Simmer for 30 minutes.
Add the okra and chicken meat and simmer 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally. If you like a spicy gumbo, add the bag of crab boil during the last 30 to 45 minutes of cooking time. Serve in bowls over a mound of rice. Makes 1 1/2 quarts.
GREEN GODDESS DRESSING OR DIP
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup chopped scallions, white and green parts
1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup sour cream
Place mayonnaise, scallions, basil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a blender, and blend until smooth. Add the sour cream and process just until blended. If not using immediately, refrigerate dressing until ready to serve.
CAULIFLOWER-BACON GRATIN
1 large head cauliflower
4 ounces bacon, cut crosswise into thin strips
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
5 large eggs
1 cup heavy cream
2/3 cup whole milk
Salt and freshly ground white pepper
Freshly grated nutmeg
3 ounces Gruyère cheese, grated
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Generously butter a 2 1/2-quart baking dish and place on baking sheet.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Pull or cut florets from the cauliflower, leaving about an inch or so of stem. Drop the florets into the boiling water and cook 10 minutes. Remove the cauliflower from the boiling water and put into an ice water bath to cool. Drain and pat dry.
Cook the bacon slices in a heavy skillet over medium heat, until the bacon is browned but not crisp.
Spread the cauliflower in the buttered baking dish and scatter the bacon over the top.
Place the flour in a bowl and gradually whisk in the eggs. When the flour and eggs are well blended, whisk in the cream and milk. Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and nutmeg and stir in about 2 ounces of the cheese. Pour the mixture over the cauliflower and bacon, and top with the remaining ounce of cheese.
Bake the gratin for about 25 minutes, or until it's golden.
BETTER-THAN-AVERAGE BRUNCH CASSEROLE
4 cups day-old white or French bread, cubed
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
10 eggs, lightly beaten
1 quart milk
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
Freshly ground black pepper
8 to 10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced
1/2 cup tomatoes, peeled and sliced
Generously butter a 9x13-inch baking dish. Arrange bread cubes in the baking dish and top with cheese.
In a bowl, mix eggs, milk, mustard, salt, onion powder and pepper and pour evenly over the bread and cheese. Sprinkle mixture with bacon, mushrooms and tomatoes. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour or until set. Tent with foil if it begins to over-brown.
ASPARAGUS WITH LEMON HERB SAUCE
1 pound fresh asparagus
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
Remove and discard tough ends from asparagus; steam asparagus until crisp-tender. Drain and immerse in cold water; drain and set aside.
Whisk olive oil with lemon juice, oregano, salt and pepper. Microwave on high for 45 seconds. Toss asparagus with the olive oil mixture. Arrange on a serving dish and sprinkle with pine nuts.
CHEESE CRACKERS
1 stick very cold butter, cut in 16 pieces
4 ounces grated Gruyere cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Place butter, cheese, salt, pepper and cayenne in a food processor and pulse until mixture forms small curds. Add flour and process until the mixture comes together. Remove from processor and divide the dough in half. Place in plastic wrap and shape into logs 1 1/4 inches in diameter. Chill at least 1 hour or freeze until ready to bake.
When ready to cook, slice in 1/4-inch slices and bake on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet at 350 degrees until lightly golden, about 14 to 17 minutes. Makes about 50.