In 1975, a group of seven young women, most of them newly married with babies on their hips, decided to form a luncheon club.
Five of them – Janie White Barber, Judy Joyner Hodges, Ellen Tate Short, Ann Campbell Whitfield and Betty Comer Womack – had gone to school together at Tupelo High. Two others, Bonnie Payne Davidson of Nettleton and Margaret DeMoville of Okolona, knew the Tupelo girls from dance classes, camp or work.
“We wanted the chance to use all the china, silver and crystal we’d received as wedding gifts,” Barber said. “When we started out, we hosted twice a year – once in our homes and once we’d eat out.”
Over the years, the luncheon club added six more members: Beverly Briscoe Chappell, Martha Clayton Dale, Beverly Burress Lesley, Mabel McClanahan Murphree, Margaret Anne Sample Robbins and Nancy Jean Whitten.
And in an 18-month-period, it lost two members – Hodges in January 2012, and DeMoville in June 2013.
“They were next-door neighbors and they both died of pancreatic cancer,” Murphree said. “That hit us all pretty hard.”
The women always meet on the third Wednesday of the month. It’s practically written in stone.
“I never took a job where I couldn’t go to luncheon club the third Wednesday of every month,” Murphree said. “I’d tell them that right up front.”
Davidson said in the beginning, the club was a chance for the young mothers to experiment.
“It was a good time to look through the recipe books we’d been given,” she said.
“We’d cook things our husbands didn’t like or our children wouldn’t eat,” Lesley said.
The ladies have always met around noon, and members can stay as little or as long as they like.
“Now that we’re retired, we can stay all day,” Lesley said.
Club members, all in their early 70s, don’t entertain the others in their homes much for lunch anymore. Now, they go out to local restaurants to eat.
“The COVID-19 has caused havoc to our luncheon club,” Murphree said. “This virus is the only thing that has interrupted our monthly gatherings over the last 45 years.”
They met in January and February of 2020, but after that, gatherings were small and sporadic.
“Everyone was trying their best to be respectful of each other and their desire to meet or not to meet,” Murphree said. “Now we’ve all had our vaccines, so we’re ready to crank back up.”
At the Christmas luncheon in 2019, the group started telling funny stories – many not repeatable – about each other, and past gatherings, and childhood memories.
“We decided we needed to write a Southern novel about it all, but what’s a Southern novel without recipes?” Murphree said. “So we decided to do a cookbook. We haven’t done the novel yet.”
Each member submitted favorite recipes, some more than others, and they also included recipes from Hodges and DeMoville.
“We just started sending everything to Mabel, who formatted them,” Whitten said.
“I had trouble remembering what I cooked in 1980,” Whitfield said.
“In several of my cookbooks, I’d made notes that this or that recipe was one I served at luncheon club,” Davidson said. “That made it easier for me.”
Murphree compiled the recipes, sorting them into 16 categories, and put them into 3-ring binders. She made 15 copies of the cookbook: one for each of the 11 members of the club, and four copies for the families of the two deceased members.
“Somebody wanted to know if we were going to do a second printing,” Murphree said. “There is no second printing. And they are not for sale. This is just something we put together ourselves.”
At a luncheon at Murphree’s home earlier this month, the club gathered for the first time in more than a year. Seven members were able to attend, and Murphree distributed the cookbooks, which she’d completed just days before.
“We did this because we wanted it – the memories, the pride, the fun,” Lesley said. “Holding the whole cookbook is like holding your friends. It’s a warm feeling.”
CHEESE WAFERS
(Mabel Murphree)
1 (8-ounce) block Kraft Red Label Extra-Sharp Cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) block Kraft Black Label Extra-Sharp Cheddar cheese
2 sticks butter, room temperature
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon red pepper
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups Rice Krispies cereal, lightly toasted and cooled
Grate cheese. Cream together grated cheese and butter in a mixer. Add flour, red pepper and salt and mix well. Stir in Rice Krispies.
Divide dough into 3 equal parts and roll into logs. Wrap in wax paper and chill in refrigerator. If not using right away, freeze the logs and thaw slightly when ready to use. When ready to bake, slice logs into 1/4-inch-thick discs.
Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 300 degrees until slightly brown, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from cookie sheets and cool. Store in an airtight container.
CRAB SPREAD
(Bonnie Davidson)
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 small onion, grated
1 bottle Heinz chili sauce
1 package frozen King Crab meat, thawed and drained
Coarsely chopped parsley
Combine softened cream cheese with Worcestershire, mayonnaise, lemon juice and onion. Spread on a serving plate and make an indention in the center to create a raised edge (like a pizza crust). Spread bottle of chili sauce on top of cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle drained crab meat on top of chili sauce. Sprinkle parsley on top of crab meat. Serve with a mild to bland cracker.
CREAM CHEESE SPREAD
(Margaret Anne Robbins)
2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 teaspoon dill
1/8 teaspoon thyme
2 tablespoons parsley
1 tablespoon chives
Black pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients in a food processor. Chill. Serve as a spread for crackers or use to stuff cherry tomatoes.
MUSHROOM SOUP
(Mabel Murphree)
4 cans cream of mushroom soup
2 cups half-and-half
2 cups milk
8 ounces sour cream
1 (8-ounce) jar Cheez Whiz
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or less
1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/4 cup white wine or dry Vermouth
Combine soups, half-and-half, milk, sour cream, cheese and pepper in a large saucepan. Cook over low heat until cheese melts. Stir mushrooms into soup. Cook over very low heat for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir wine into soup just before serving. Serves 14. (This recipe can easily be halved.)
EGG AND OLIVE SANDWICH
(Mabel Murphree)
25 green stuffed olives
2 tablespoons olive juice
4 eggs, boiled and peeled
1 to 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Salt and pepper to taste
Put olives and olive juice in a food processor and coarsely chop. Slice eggs or chop coarsely and add to food processor with olives. Process just until mixed – you want the mixture to have some texture. Transfer mixture to a bowl. Add mayonnaise and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Serve on white, rye or pumpernickel bread. This makes enough for 3 to 4 sandwiches.
LISA VAIL’S PIMIENTO CHEESE
(Mabel Murphree)
1 (8-ounce) block sharp Cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) block extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 to 2 (4-ounce) jars diced pimiento, drained
1 cup chopped, toasted pecans
Shred the sharp Cheddar on the large side of the grater. Shred the extra-sharp Cheddar on the small side of the grater. Place in a bowl and mix with mayonnaise, Worcestershire, cayenne, pimientos and pecans. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Serve on pumpernickel or wheat bread.
MARGARET ANNE’S FAMOUS DEVILED EGGS
(Margaret Anne Robbins)
6 eggs, hard-boiled
1 tablespoon butter, softened
2 tablespoons mayonnaise, or more
1 teaspoon freshly chopped chives or parsley, or both
2 teaspoons capers
Dash of dry mustard
Salt and pepper
Slice the eggs in half lengthwise. Scoop out the egg yolks. Mash yolks with a fork and add remaining ingredients. Stir mixture together completely and put back into egg whites. Garnish with paprika or small sprigs of fresh parsley. Chill until ready to serve.
Note: If you’re going to pipe the filling back into the egg whites, add 1/2 teaspoon caper juice to the mixture for a better piping consistency.
CHERRY BRIE TOSSED SALAD
(Beverly Lesley)
DRESSING
1 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds
SALAD
2 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup sliced almonds
3 tablespoons sugar
8 cups torn romaine lettuce
1 (6-ounce) package dried cherries or cranberries
8 ounces Brie or Camembert cheese, rind removed and cubed
For the dressing, in a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine dressing ingredients and shake until sugar dissolves.
For the salad, in a heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add almonds and cook until toasted, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with sugar and cook and stir until sugar is melted, about 3 minutes. Spread on foil to cool, then break apart.
In a large salad bowl, combine romaine, cherries and cheese. Shake dressing and drizzle over salad. Sprinkle sugared almonds over salad and toss to coat.
FUDGE CAKE
(Nancy Jean Whitten)
1 stick butter
2 squares bitter chocolate
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
1 cup pecans, chopped (optional)
Over low heat, melt the butter and chocolate, stirring often. Remove from heat and add vanilla.
Beat eggs in a bowl. Add sugar. Add flour to egg mixture and mix well. Fold in chocolate mixture. Add pecans, if using.
Pour batter into a greased, but not floured, 9-inch square pan for about 1 hour at 225 degrees. Cool before cutting into 16 squares.
CREAM CROWN CAKE
(Mabel Murphree)
2 (3-ounce) packages ladyfingers
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
2 cups whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Raspberries or strawberries
2 tablespoons red currant jelly
1 tablespoon water
Lightly grease the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Line the sides with half of the ladyfingers, rounded sides facing outward.
With an electric mixer, beat cream cheese in a large bowl until creamy, about 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually add sugar and continue beating for 1 to 2 minutes.
In another large mixing bowl, combine whipping cream and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Do not overbeat. Fold beaten whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture.
Spread half of the cheese filling into the bottom of the pan. Arrange remaining ladyfingers on top of the cheese mixture (you may have a few leftover). Top with remaining cheese filling. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
To serve, arrange raspberries or strawberries on top. Heat jelly and water until jelly is dissolved. Cool and spoon on top of berries.
PARTY MIX
(Martha Dale)
2 cups oil
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 pounds mixed nuts
2 cups pecan halves
10 1/2 ounces Cheerios cereal
6 1/2 ounces Rice Chex cereal
6 1/2 ounces Wheat Chex cereal
6 1/2 ounces Corn Chex cereal
5 ounces thin pretzels sticks
6 1/2 ounces mini-twist pretzels
1 tablespoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon seasoned salt
Combine oil and Worcestershire. In a large roaster pan, combine nuts, cereals and pretzels. Pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients and stir. Combine garlic and seasoned salts and sprinkle over mixture. Bake at 250 degrees for 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Turn off oven and leave in overnight.
HOT BUTTER RUM MIX
(Ellen Short)
1 pound butter, softened
1 pound light brown sugar
1 pound confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons nutmeg
1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened
Light rum
Combine butter, sugars and spices and beat until fluffy. Add ice cream, stirring until blended. Spoon mixture into a 2-quart container and freeze.
To serve, thaw slightly. Place 3 to 4 tablespoons of the mix and 1 jigger of rum into a large mug. Fill with boiling water. Stir well. Good on a cold winter’s day before a nice warm fire.
MINT TEA
(Judy Hodges)
2 large family-size tea bags
Several sprigs of mint
1 1/2 cups boiling water
1 1/2 cups water plus 1 quart cool water, divided
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 cup sugar
In a large saucepan, combine tea bags, mint and boiling water and steep for 15 minutes.
In a separate saucepan, bring 1 1/2 cups water, lemon juice and sugar to a boil.
Combine tea mixture and sugar mixture; remove tea bags and mint. Add 1 quart cool water. Refrigerate. Makes about 2 quarts.