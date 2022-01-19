MANTACHIE • Denise Adams was just 15 when she met her soul mate, Larry, through her sister's husband's family. She was 16 and a junior in high school when they married; Larry was 19.
"It was different in 1977," Adams said. "There were four or five of us married when I graduated from Mooreville."
Adams didn't know how to cook a thing when she wed, and neither did Larry. She relied on her mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother for cooking instructions.
"Larry and I kind of learned together," she said. "I'd call Mamaw and say, 'How do I cook so-and-so?' and she'd say, 'Hon, I don't know. I don't measure.' That's kind of how I am today when someone asks me for a recipe."
But Adams did figure out her way around the kitchen. She started with easy things, like creamed potatoes and beans. Now, it's not unusual for her to cook three to four times a week, and almost always on the weekends.
"My favorite thing in this world is to have my family here for a meal, which are few and far between because the two older grandkids play travel ball, and we follow them around," she said. "The youngest will start T-ball this spring, and then we really will be busy. We like to support them in whatever they do."
Adams, 61, worked at Savings Oil on East Main in Tupelo for 22 years. For the past 15 years, she's been at BancorpSouth in Mantachie. Larry is retired. The couple has two children: Natasha and her husband, Curt Brown, live in Baldwyn with their two children, Catelyn and Caleb; and Bradley and his wife, Lindsay, live in Guntown with their daughter, Finley.
"Sunday afternoon is when the kids come to eat most often," Adams said. "And my mother comes to eat with us a lot on Sunday afternoons."
Adams might prepare fried chicken, peas or butterbeans, creamed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and deviled eggs. She won't make dessert unless she has a houseful.
"Usually they say they don't need dessert after they've eaten such a big dinner," she said. "And if I do fix something and they don't eat it, then Larry and I are left with it, and we don't need it."
Adams said she tries new recipes at least once a month. She likes Cooking with Brenda Gant and Mama Sue's Southern Kitchen on social media, and "The Pioneer Woman" and "The Kitchen" on the Food Network.
"I just love to watch the Food Network," she said. "If I'm home, I just turn it on and let it go all day."
SHRIMP AND RO-TEL CHEESE GRITS
2 cups water
1 1/4 cups milk
1 cup quick-cooking grits
1 stick butter
4 ounces processed cheese, such as Velveeta
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes, undrained
1 (12-ounce) bag small raw peeled shrimp
Bring water and milk to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add grits, reduce heat to low, cover with a lid and simmer 3 minutes. Add butter, cheese, garlic powder, salt, pepper and undrained tomatoes. Stir until butter and cheese melt. Add shrimp and stir to combine. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
CHICKEN CHILI
2 large chicken breast halves
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can whole kernel corn, undrained
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes, undrained
1 packet dry ranch dressing mix
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 cup water
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
Place chicken breast halves in the bottom of a Crock-Pot. Add remaining ingredients. Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours. Shred chicken with two forks and stir everything to combine.
CHOCOLATE GRAVY
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa
1 tablespoon self-rising flour
1 cup water
Combine sugar, cocoa and flour in a saucepan and mix well. Add water and cook until desired thickness. Serve over biscuits or a plain yellow cake.
STRAWBERRY BROWNIES
1 box strawberry cake mix
2 eggs
1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil
1 cup confectioners' sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons milk
Combine cake mix, eggs and oil and mix well. Pour batter into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 14 minutes. Brownies will be gooey.
Combine confectioners' sugar and milk. Pour over brownies while warm.
POTATO SOUP
6 to 7 large red potatoes, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 stick margarine
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, cubed
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of celery soup
1 1/2 cups milk
Cover potatoes and onion with water in a large saucepan. Add margarine and cook until potatoes are done. Do not drain. Stir cream cheese cubes into soup and mix until creamy. Add garlic salt, soups and milk. Cook on low until everything is blended.
DERBY PIE
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup self-rising four
2 eggs, beaten
1 stick butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1 unbaked deep-dish pie shell
Combine sugar and flour. Add eggs, melted butter and vanilla. Fold in nuts and chocolate chips. Pour into unbaked pie shell and bake at 325 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
STRAWBERRY CRUNCH
CRUST
2 sticks butter or margarine, melted
2 cups self-rising flour
1 cup chopped pecans
FILLING
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping
1 (1-pound) box confectioners' sugar
2 cans strawberry pie filling
For the crust, combine melted butter, flour and chopped pecans. Press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees until crust browns, about 15 minutes.
For the filling, combine cream cheese, whipped topping and confectioners' sugar. Pour over cooled crust. Top with strawberry pie filling. Refrigerate until ready to serve.