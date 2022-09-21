Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
MAPLE PECAN COOKIES
COOKIES
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 egg
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon pure maple extract
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped pecans
MAPLE GLAZE
1/2 tablespoon salted butter, softened
3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1/2 cup powdered sugar, sifted
Cream together the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add egg, maple syrup, vanilla and maple extract and beat until combined. Add flour, baking soda and salt and beat on low speed until you have a soft dough. Fold in chopped pecans. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.
Drop cookie dough by tablespoons onto a parchment-paper lined cookie sheet, a couple of inches apart (12 cookies per sheet). Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 14 minutes, until the edges are golden, and the middles look mostly set. Let the cookies rest on the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a cooling rack.
For the icing, whisk together butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar. Thin with milk if needed. Drizzle icing over the cooled cookies. Sprinkle with finely chopped pecans, if desired. Makes 2 dozen.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.