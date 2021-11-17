I have found a new marinade for chicken that I love. It's like Italian-meets-Asian, if there ever were such a thing.
The recipe says to marinate the chicken at least three hours, but overnight is best. The flavors really get into the meat. Be sure to use low-sodium soy sauce, or use a smaller amount of the regular, or your chicken will be too salty.
You could easily thread fruits or vegetables, like pineapple and bell pepper, or tomatoes, onions and mushrooms, onto the skewers if you wanted more of a kebab dish.
If you just use chicken cubes on your skewers, as we did, it's nice to put it over basmati or jasmine rice. A side of fresh sauteed green beans rounds out the meal.
RAMJAM CHICKEN
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons dry white wine
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
3/4 teaspoon dried Italian-style seasoning
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger root
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1 pinch ground black pepper
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cubed
In a large, resealable plastic bag, combine soy sauce, wine, lemon juice, oil, Italian-style seasoning, ginger, garlic, onion powder and ground black pepper. Place chicken in the bag. Seal, and let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours, or overnight (overnight is best).
Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.
Thread the chicken onto skewers, and set aside. Pour marinade into a small saucepan, and bring to a boil over high heat; boil for 5 to 7 minutes.
Lightly oil the grill grate. Cook chicken on the prepared grill for approximately 8 minutes per side, basting with the boiled marinade several times. Chicken is done when juices run clear.