We've been eating a lot of pork lately, because we like it, and because it's not nearly as expensive these days as beef, chicken and fish.
We try to use lean cuts, like pork loin and pork tenderloin, though we've also cooked a Boston butt (and of course bacon for the first BLTs of summer).
On Monday, we tried a new recipe for marinated pork chops that was easy and delicious. The directions called for bone-in 1-inch-thick chops, so I tried Duroc pork chops from Kroger for the first time. I highly recommend them.
Charlie marinated the chops for about four hours in the fridge, then cooked them in a cast-iron skillet on the stove. They were flavorful and tender and even good cold the next day. This marinade is a keeper.
HONEY GARLIC PORK CHOPS
1/2 cup chili sauce
3 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
3 cloves garlic, crushed
Salt and pepper
4 (1-inch thick) bone-in chops
In a small bowl, whisk together chili sauce, honey, soy sauce, and garlic cloves in a bowl. Set aside half of the glaze for basting.
Place pork chops in a ziptop bag. Pour half of the glaze over the pork chops and refrigerate for a few hours to overnight. Store the remaining glaze in an airtight container in the fridge.
When ready to cook the pork, remove the pork chops from the marinade. Discard marinade.
Grill or pan sear the pork chops for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest parts of pork chops registers 145 degrees. Use a pastry brush to baste pork chops with the reserved glaze before removing them from the grill. Serves 4.
