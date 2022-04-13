Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
I love mashed potatoes made with butter and milk, but these potatoes are on a whole new level with mascarpone (similar to softened cream cheese, but with more butterfat) and light cream.
I can't wait to make this recipe Sunday. There might not even be any leftovers for a chowder!
MASCARPONE MASHED POTATOES
3 pounds Yukon gold or russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 stick unsalted butter, cut in 1-inch pieces
1/2 cup mascarpone cheese (4 ounces)
1/2 cup half and half cream
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Finely chopped fresh chives
Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water by about an inch. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until potatoes are tender.
Drain potatoes and place back in the pot. Use a potato masher or a fork to mash the potatoes. Add the butter and mascarpone and use an electric hand mixer to mix until melted and incorporated into the potatoes.
Slowly add the cream and continue to whisk with the electric mixer. Add salt and pepper.
Remove from heat and transfer to a serving dish, garnish with chives and extra butter, and serve warm. Serves 6 to 8.