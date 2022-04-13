We plan to cook a whole turkey for Easter dinner, so I went looking for recipes earlier this week for leftover turkey. We love turkey sandwiches, but they can get old quickly.

One recipe I found was for a turkey and potato chowder that uses leftover turkey and mashed potatoes. But not just any mashed potatoes – Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes.

I happen to have a tub of mascarpone cheese in the fridge from a recipe I made a few weeks ago. I'd been wondering what to do with it, and now I have my answer.

I love mashed potatoes made with butter and milk, but these potatoes are on a whole new level with mascarpone (similar to softened cream cheese, but with more butterfat) and light cream.

I can't wait to make this recipe Sunday. There might not even be any leftovers for a chowder!

MASCARPONE MASHED POTATOES

3 pounds Yukon gold or russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 stick unsalted butter, cut in 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese (4 ounces)

1/2 cup half and half cream

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Finely chopped fresh chives

Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water by about an inch. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until potatoes are tender.

Drain potatoes and place back in the pot. Use a potato masher or a fork to mash the potatoes. Add the butter and mascarpone and use an electric hand mixer to mix until melted and incorporated into the potatoes.

Slowly add the cream and continue to whisk with the electric mixer. Add salt and pepper.

Remove from heat and transfer to a serving dish, garnish with chives and extra butter, and serve warm. Serves 6 to 8.

