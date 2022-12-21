OKOLONA – Donna Kaufmann can't remember a time when she wasn't preparing meals on a daily basis.
"Maybe it's a Mennonite thing, but we're just raised to help in the kitchen," she said. "It's a part of life."
One of the first things she remembers making as a child were bologna boats: You take a piece of bologna, put a scoop of leftover mashed potatoes from Sunday dinner in the center, and top it with a slice of cheese.
"You bake it in the oven until the bologna curls up, and the cheese melts down," she said. "It's so good."
Kaufmann, 61, was born in Mexico and raised in central Kansas. She and her husband, Edward, met at church in Northeast Louisiana, and married almost 40 years ago.
"My husband had made meals at home because his mother was handicapped, and he had been a bachelor with his brother, so he knew how to cook," she said. "When we married, I wasn't used to having someone give me input in the kitchen. Sometimes, I did it his way, and sometimes I didn't. He had to learn to eat some things my way, and I had to learn to do some things differently."
The couple moved to Northeast Mississippi in 1991 for Edward's job. Kaufmann went to work managing Chickasaw Townhouse Apartments for 15 years. After that, she was in one restaurant after another.
She had Kaufmann's Kafe for six years, then worked at Old Hucks Fish and Steak, and Smokie's Truck Stop, both in Okolona; The Bakery in Tupelo; and then ShakeARag, a convenience store/cafe that did catering for United Furniture plants in Okolona, Wren, Nettleton and Amory.
"To me, whether it's company you have in your house or at a business, it's been such a satisfying feeling to know people's bellies are full and they're satisfied," she said.
Today, she helps her daughter, Shelby, at her business in downtown Okolona, LFE Z GUD Bakery, which specializes in cakes, cinnamon rolls, breads, brownies, bars and frozen casseroles. In the fall and winter, they serve red beans, gumbo, vegetable soup, chili and etouffee, and in the summer, it's sandwiches, wraps and salads.
The Kaufmanns' have three other children, Zach, Austin and Levi. One daughter, Analisa, died in 2011.
After working in the Okolona bakery every day it's open, Kaufmann has just about hung up her apron at home.
"I've gotten to a place where Ed has kind of taken over cooking supper," she said. "He likes to grill and try new recipes. He says he finds it relaxing to try new recipes."
Both the Kaufmanns are frugal, and they like to use leftovers in their meals – even if that's rice and beans or meat from a Mexican restaurant.
"We have a little panini grill, and we've created some very good things using leftovers," she said. "We might put something between two pieces of homemade bread or in a tortilla. We like to do that."
MEXICAN PIZZA
2 cups Bisquick
1 1/4 cups water, divided
Corn meal
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
1 (16-ounce) can refried beans
1/2 cup enchilada sauce
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Dash of salt
1 pound ground beef
1 packet taco seasoning
1 1/2 to 2 cups shredded cheese
Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, sliced jalapeños, etc., for toppings
In a bowl, combine baking mix and 1/2 cup water. Mix to make a dough. Cover with a towel and let sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes.
Sprinkle corn meal on a pizza pan. Roll dough out to fit the pan. Brush dough with olive oil. Bake at 400 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven to cool.
In a bowl, combine refried beans, enchilada sauce, onion powder, garlic powder and salt.
In a skillet, brown ground beef. Drain fat. Add taco seasoning and remaining 3/4 cup water and cook about 5 minutes.
To assemble, spread the bean mixture over the crust, almost to the edges. Spread taco meat over the sauce. Top with shredded cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for about 5 minutes, or until cheese has melted. Cut in slices.
Just before serving, top slices with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, salsa, etc.
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter
3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1 baked pie shell
1 small box instant vanilla pudding mix
1 3/4 cup milk
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping
In a bowl, combine peanut butter and confectioners' sugar until crumbly. Reserve a little bit of mixture to sprinkle on top, then spread the remaining mixture on the bottom of the baked pie shell.
Combine pudding mix and milk and stir until thickened. Pour into pie shell. Top with whipped topping. Sprinkle reserved peanut butter crumb mixture on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
MEATLOAF
2 pounds ground beef
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup saltine cracker crumbs
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup tomato sauce
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
1/14 cup salsa
1 teaspoon mustard
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Bacon (optional)
In a large bowl, combine ground beef, egg, onion, cracker crumbs, salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, combine tomato sauce, barbecue sauce, salsa, mustard and brown sugar.
Add half of the tomato sauce mixture to the ground beef mixture. Mix well and form into a loaf. Place in a baking pan. Top with remaining tomato sauce mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Note: If desired, you can top with meatloaf with bacon.
THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING
4 cups mayonnaise
1/2 cup ketchup
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 cup dill pickle relish
Combine all ingredients. You can add more ketchup for color.
DELICIOUS BROWNIES
2 eggs
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/4 cup chopped nuts
Combine all ingredients. Pour batter into a small greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. This recipe is easy to double.
CHOCOLATE-CHIP MELT-AWAYS
1 cup shortening
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 egg
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups all-purpose flour
Semi-sweet chocolate chips
Cream shortening, sugars and vanilla. Add salt, cream of tartar, egg, baking soda and flour, and mix well. Fold in chocolate chips. Drop by spoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown.
EASY LEMON PIE
1 (6-ounce) can frozen lemonade, thawed, or 1 packet dry lemonade mix
1 can sweetened condensed milk
12 ounces whipped topping
1 graham cracker pie crust
Combine lemonade, sweetened condensed milk and whipped topping. Pour into graham cracker crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.
LIMAS
6 cups water
4 beef bouillon cubes
1 pound dry lima beans
3/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 bunch green onions, chopped
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
3 to 4 leftover cooked sausage patties or 8 to 10 Little Smokies, chopped
Place all ingredients in a pot on top of the stove (you can also cook in a Crock-Pot). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until beans are tender.
Note: Instead of water and beef bouillon cubes, you can use 6 cups of chicken broth.
