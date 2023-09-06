First thing’s first: Clearly, I am not longtime Daily Journal food writer and culinary expert Ginna Parsons. The scraggly mustache likely gave it away.
I’m Adam Armour, news editor here at the Daily Journal and probably the least qualified person to write about food. Even as an amateur, I’ve had far more disasters in the kitchen than successes.
But here’s the thing: What I lack in talent, I make up for with enthusiasm. I’ve always loved food and am fascinated by the way it brings us together. Food is expression, and food is art. I love expression. I love art. And I love food.
Why am I telling you all of this? Because I’m willing to bet there are plenty of people out there who, like me, have more love for food than talent for preparing it. And that’s OK. Art isn’t perfect, and sometimes the best creations are born of accidents. If you’re like me, you’ve had lots … and lots … and LOTS of accidents. Some of them may have even been delicious.
How about we make some meals together? They won’t all be good, but I bet some will be. Let’s get to cooking.
So, one thing my partner, Mandy, loves more than just about anything else on the planet — me included — is Mexican Cornbread. I can’t really blame her; it’s delicious, even when I make it.
I don’t know where I scrounged up the original version of this recipe for Mexican Cornbread Casserole (the internet), but it’s a good one. Because I frequently forget that my attempts to improvise in the kitchen usually end in disaster, I often toss a variety of things into the mix — Rotel … bell peppers … tons of cumin. Guess what? Hasn’t tasted like garbage yet.
One thing. The recipe calls for tres jalapenos. Unless interested in replacing most of your face with a waxy puddle, I’d personally suggest cutting that back to dos jalapenos.
Mexican Cornbread Casserole
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped fine
1/2 pound cheddar cheese, grated
3 jalapenos, chopped
1 cup cornmeal
2 eggs beaten
1 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 (15 oz) can whole kernel corn drained
1/4 cup oil for cornbread
In a medium pan add a small amount of oil cook the meat about 10 to 15 minutes until brown. Drain and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cornmeal, baking soda, and salt. Add eggs and milk and stir until blended. Add the oil and stir well. Then add the drained corn and peppers.
Grease a 9x9 casserole dish. Layer 1/2 of the cornmeal mixture on the bottom of the dish, then the browned ground meat, the uncooked onion, followed by the cheese, and top with the remaining cornmeal mixture.
Bake at 425 degrees 20 minutes until brown or until toothpick comes out clean.
