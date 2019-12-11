Everything about the holidays is festive, from table linens and mantle decorations to front door wreaths and twinkling lights strung around windows.
Holiday food and drink is also special this time of year, with most of us indulging in things we wouldn’t dream of having any other time.
Holiday cocktails are especially appetizing, but who says they have to be made with booze? Whether you don’t or can’t drink alcohol or even if you just want to give your liver a break this season, you can still enjoy a delicious mocktail – a cocktail made without spirits.
Here are a few recipes to get you started this holiday season. Cheers!
CRANBERRY ORANGE PUNCH
4 cups cranberry juice, chilled
2 cups pineapple juice, chilled
2 cups orange juice, chilled
1 liter of Sprite or sparkling water, chilled
Cranberries and orange slices
Ice (optional)
Stir juices together in a punch bowl. Add Sprite or sparkling water, cranberries and orange slices. Add some ice, if desired. Ladle into glasses and serve.
WHITE CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT MOCKTINI
White chocolate syrup
Crushed peppermints for garnish
3 ounces white hot chocolate
2 ounces peppermint mocha coffee creamer
Dip edge of a chilled martini glass in white chocolate syrup, then dip in crushed peppermint. Add white hot chocolate and coffee cream to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Pour into prepared glass and serve.
MIMOSA HOLIDAY MOCKTAIL
Orange slice and sugar for the sugared rim
1 ounce freshly squeezed orange juice
2 ounces cold cranberry cocktail juice
2 ounces cold sparkling apple cider
Pinch of ground cinnamon
Fresh cranberries, cinnamon stick, and rosemary sprig, for garnish (optional)
Sugar the rim of a champagne glass by wetting the rim with a slice of orange and dipping into some sugar.
Add the orange juice, cranberry juice and sparkling apple cider to your glass. Top with a pinch of cinnamon and all the garnishes.
GINGER BASIL GRAPEFRUIT MIMOSA
BASIL SIMPLE SYRUP
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 cup loosely packed fresh basil
MIMOSA
1 large grapefruit
2 cups ice
3 (12-ounce) cans ginger soda
1/4 cup Basil Simple Syrup
Fresh basil and grapefruit slices for garnish, if desired
For the syrup, place sugar and water in a small pan over medium heat until sugar is fully dissolved, about 2 minutes. Add the basil. Allow to steep for 15 to 20 minutes; strain and discard basil. Place syrup in a glass container or squeeze bottle. Cover and chill for a couple hours. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to a month.
For the drink, juice the grapefruit. Fill a pitcher half way with ice. Pour in soda, fresh grapefruit juice and simple syrup. Mix well. Garnish with grapefruit slices and fresh basil.