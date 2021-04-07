Many families crave savory and delicious weeknight meals. After a long day of work and school, it’s time to gather around the table to share a mouthwatering spring meal and memories together.
For something truly wholesome, try this Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad. It’s a meal the whole family can enjoy, and you’ll be surprised at how easy it makes it to feed all the smiling faces.
This meal has layers of flavor and sneaks in a few vegetables like spinach and cauliflower, but even picky eaters can’t resist trying it.
This main dish is satisfying and only requires some mixing bowls and a large sheet pan to make cleanup a breeze so you can focus on what really matters most: time with your loved ones.
Almost every get together – whether it’s family, friends or neighbors – always has one dish that’s the star of the show time after time. It’s usually a staple dish, but that doesn’t always mean it’s the main course.
It can be a side dish that pairs with almost everything else on the table. The kids gobble it up, and the adults ask “Can I have that recipe?”
Side dishes can be some of the most enjoyed foods at every meal. There is a large variety of options and a multitude of possibilities and variations of almost each and every classic side dish.
There are a lot of elements that go into making a stellar side, however. It must have lots of flavor and the seasoning needs to be on point.
Next time you’re looking for a versatile, delicious side dish nearly everyone will love, try these Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. They have a perfect potato texture and are full of creamy goodness with a horseradish kick to savor.
BEEF TENDERLOIN WITH ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND SPINACH SALAD
1 (4-pound) beef tenderloin, wrapped with butcher’s twine
9 tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 teaspoons pepper, divided
1 head cauliflower
5 shallots, quartered
2 teaspoons salt, divided
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 (5-ounce) package baby spinach
Dried cranberries, for garnish
Place beef on baking sheet. Rub 4 tablespoons olive oil and 2 teaspoons pepper into beef. Bake at 475 degrees for 12 minutes.
In large bowl, toss cauliflower, shallots, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper to combine. Scatter vegetables around beef and bake for 18 to 25 minutes, or until desired doneness is reached. Allow meat to rest 15 minutes covered in aluminum foil.
In medium bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, mustard and remaining salt and pepper until combined. Add spinach; stir until combined.
Serve by layering spinach topped with cauliflower and shallots then sliced tenderloin. Garnish with dried cranberries. Serves 4 to 6.
HORSERADISH MASHED POTATOES
2 quarts water
1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, halved
1 stick of unsalted butter, cut into 8 slices, divided
16 ounces sour cream
1/4 cup horseradish, prepared and squeezed of moisture
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup chopped chives, plus additional for topping
In saucepan, bring water and 1 teaspoon salt to boil. Add potatoes and boil 15 to 20 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup liquid.
Drain potatoes and place in bowl. Add six slices of butter and mash potatoes coarsely.
In medium bowl, whisk together sour cream, horseradish, remaining salt, pepper and chives. Add mixture to mashed potatoes. Add reserved water. Mash to combine.
Transfer to serving bowl and top with remaining butter pieces and additional chives. Serves 4 to 6.