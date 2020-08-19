TUPELO • When Natasha Chen’s son was born prematurely three years ago, she quit her job in finance to take care of him.
When his first birthday rolled around, the stay-at-home Mantachie mom decided she’d try her hand at baking cupcakes for the party.
“That’s really when I got into baking,” said Chen, 32. “I decided I wanted to make my own things. That led to my making desserts for family gatherings.”
At her son’s second birthday party, Chen went all out, baking a cake, cupcakes and cookies.
“I’m self-taught,” she said. “I learned from watching YouTube videos and get ideas from Pinterest.”
Chen is no stranger to the food business. Her parents, Lisa and Yong Chen, have owned China Capital in Tupelo since 2001, and Chen grew up working in the restaurant.
“I was born in South America, but I’ve been in Mississippi since I was 7 or 8,” she said. “I pretty much grew up in Tupelo.”
Chen experimented with different recipes for her creations until she found ones that were up to her standards.
“I tried things out on friends and family,” she said. “I got their feedback, how things tasted, what needed to be changed. One day a friend and her mom said, ‘You know, Natasha, these are really good. You could sell these.’”
So last month, Chen started her own business, Natasha’s Bakery, and began selling her cookies through China Capital’s Facebook page. About three weeks later, she added cupcakes.
Chen makes sugar cookies using royal icing and decorates them with hearts, polka dots, prints and patterns; sugar cookies decorated with roses made from buttercream icing; chocolate chip cookies; snickerdoodle cookies; and white chocolate-covered Oreos.
She also creates vanilla and chocolate cupcakes with buttercream icing in a variety of colors. And then there are her cupcake flower bouquets.
“If you’re giving a gift of flowers, why not give a bouquet that looks like roses but is edible?” she said.
Small bouquets contain six to seven regular cupcakes,plus four to six mini cupcakes mixed in with real foliage; large bouquets are made of 15 to 17 regular cupcakes and six to eight mini cupcakes.
“The cookies have been selling well,” Chen said. “I’d love to open my own business, but I’m just going to sell from the restaurant for now – just test the water to see how it goes.”
Chen had decided to return to the workforce this year, but COVID-19 derailed that plan.
“I’d like to go back to work doing what I was doing before and do baking on the side,” she said. “But if this goes well, maybe I’ll open up my own bake shop.”