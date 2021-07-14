TUPELO • The folks at Native Son Farm are up to their elbows in heirloom tomatoes. One day last week, they picked 40 crates, each weighing about 25 pounds.
“Right now, we’re in peak heirloom production,” said Antonia “Toni” Hankins, the farm’s greenhouse production/sales manager. “Heirlooms are the world’s brightest, boldest and most aromatic produce, known for their rich flavor, awkward shapes and vivid colors.”
When Native Son Farm first opened in 2010, the only tomatoes it grew and sold were heirlooms, said owner Will Reed.
“They came from the beginning,” Reed said. “We started out doing one called Mortgage Lifter. One cool thing about heirlooms is their names, like Mr. Stripey, Pineapple, Black Krim, Cherokee Purple and Cherokee Carbon, Damsel and Martha Washington.”
To be considered a true heirloom tomato, the original plant has to have given birth to a generation of seeds, Hankins said. It has to be traceable back to 1951.
“The typical heirlooms today have seeds that are 100 years old,” she said.
“Not all heirlooms are good,” Reed said. “The ones we grow today are here because they’ve stood the test of time. They haven’t been bred for commercial production. The only reason they exist is because people have been saving the seeds. The seeds are what make an heirloom tomato an heirloom tomato. They’re passed down from season to season.”
Native Son has between 8,000 and 9,000 tomato plants. They order fresh heirloom seeds every year from companies that carry them.
“Heirloom tomato seeds are inexpensive,” he said. “You can eat an heirloom tomato and save some of the seeds and perpetuate it yourself.”
But harvested heirlooms are generally about 25% more expensive than traditional slicer tomatoes because they have a shorter growing season and they’re more sought-after, Hankins said.
“We sell slicers for $2.50 a pound and heirlooms for $3.50 a pound,” she said. “We’ve seen them in other markets go for $4.99 a pound. That would be a $5 tomato.”
Reed said one good thing about heirloom tomatoes is they don’t have to be cooked to be enjoyed.
“In the summer, you don’t have to turn on the stove,” he said. “You can just sprinkle them with salt and pepper and pour a little olive oil on them. Eating involves more than just tastebuds. There’s something kind of cool about eating a tomato with history.”
Hankins said she often shares recipes with shoppers at Native Son’s farm stand on Mount Vernon Road in Tupelo, which is open every day but Sunday.
“I try to give them recipes with the ingredients we’re offering that week at the farm,” she said. “I try to keep it simple – use things people have at home in the cabinet. With an heirloom, simple is best. There are lots of recipes for heirlooms, but an heirloom, honestly, is best when just sliced on the plate.”
BAKED TOMATO SLICES
Olive oil
1 large heirloom tomato, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
1 sprig fresh rosemary
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt and pepper
Fresh Mozzarella, for serving
Brush baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Arrange tomato slices on the baking sheet. Strip the leaves from the rosemary and finely chop them. Sprinkle over the tomatoes along with the garlic. Brush with additional olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
Bake at 350 degrees until the tomatoes are tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Pair with fresh Mozzarella. Serve with fish, poultry or beef.
HEIRLOOM TOMATO/EGGPLANT GRATIN
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 1/2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/2-inch thick
1 pound baby Italian eggplants, peeled and sliced into rounds about 1/4-inch thick
4 sprigs thyme
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
4 ounces goat cheese, coarsely crumbled
Brush a large oval baking dish with 1 tablespoon oil. Arrange tomato and eggplant slices in a single layer of overlapping concentric circles. Scatter the thyme sprigs on top and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil over the top.
Cover with foil and bake at 425 degrees for about 30 minutes, or until the eggplant is barely tender and the tomatoes have released their juices.
Uncover the gratin and bake about 25 minutes longer, or until the juices have evaporated and the vegetables are very tender. Sprinkle goat cheese on top and bake another 10 minutes, or until lightly browned. Serve warm or at room temperature.