Our son, Patrick, and his wife, Alyssa, got a new puppy a couple of weeks ago. Draco is a Golden Retriever, as cute as they come, and already very smart.
Last Saturday, Alyssa went to Starkville for the MSU football game, and Patrick and Draco spent the day with us, watching a bit of the game on TV, but more importantly, the Ryder Cup. Golf doesn't get any better than that championship.
Patrick ran to the grocery store to get some snacks for us, and came back with a container of Million Dollar Dip that was delicious.
I Googled Million Dollar Dip recipes and found this dip is also called Neiman Marcus Dip, named for an appetizer first served in the Zodiac Room, a restaurant in the department store's flagship store in Dallas.
The original Neiman Marcus Dip recipe has just five ingredients: bacon, cheese, mayonnaise, almonds and green onions. People also call it Million Dollar Dip, because it's said to taste like a million dollars.
There are a ton of variations of both dips on the internet. Some add a block of cream cheese, some use half cream cheese and half mayonnaise, some add sour cream, some substitute toasted pecans for the almonds. Quite a few add a few drops of Tabasco sauce.
The original dip is creamy. If you add cream cheese, it's going to have more of a cheese ball consistency. Anyway you make it, it's a winner.
NEIMAN MARCUS DIP
5 to 6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 (8-ounce) block Cheddar cheese, shredded by hand
1 3/4 cups mayonnaise
1/2 cup slivered almonds
4 green onions, sliced
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours. Serve with crackers, corn chips or tortilla chips.