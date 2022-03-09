ECRU – In the summer of 2020, as Nikki and Nathan Taylor were planning their wedding, both of them lost their jobs. She had been at Walmart for more than four years, while he had worked at Masterbilt for 27.
"We didn't know what we were going to do," Nathan Taylor said. "And Nikki said, 'Why don't we open a restaurant? You've always wanted to do that.'"
Nathan Taylor had worked in restaurants on and off for 30 years, starting at Jimbo's when he was just a teen.
"God puts a calling in your life," Nathan Taylor said. "I knew this was what God wanted me to do when I walked into the kitchen at Jimbo's at age 16."
The couple started looking for restaurants to buy in New Albany, where they live.
"Then a good friend of ours told us Deloris Easter was wanting to get out of Ecru Fish & Steak because she wanted to retire," Nathan Taylor said. "We contacted her and made her an offer in August 2020. We married in September, and opened the restaurant in October."
The restaurant is Nate's Steakhouse in downtown Ecru. It's open Tuesday-Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"I already had a bunch of recipes in my head," he said. "We just put them on paper. We try to add a new item at least every three months."
The ribeye steak is the best-seller, followed by fried catfish, but the specials are also popular.
"Every day we have a special," Nikki Taylor said. "The three most popular are grilled chicken with a Parmesan cream sauce with spinach and bacon; the grilled pork ribeye with teriyaki sauce; and the Cajun shrimp boil."
Friday night is the busiest at Nate's – they usually serve between 300 and 350 customers. On a slow night, like Wednesday, they may only have 100 diners.
"It's pretty much been go, go, go ever since we opened," Nathan Taylor said.
The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday.
"Sunday is for church and Monday is cleaning day," Nikki Taylor said. "We pressure-wash the kitchen and clean the fryers. We pull everything out of the kitchen and clean it. We can't stand it to be dirty."
The menu
The regular menu offers hand-cut certified Angus ribeyes, ranging from 8 ounces to 20 ounces, as well as an 8-ounce filet mignon, a sirloin steak and chopped steak.
Fish offerings include Mississippi-raised catfish that can be fried, blackened or seasoned with lemon pepper; blackened salmon; and fried and grilled shrimp.
The most popular chicken dish on the menu is the Viking, which is a grilled breast topped with honey mustard, smoky barbecue sauce, grilled onions, bacon and Monterey Jack cheese. Other items include honey-mustard chicken; Catalina chicken; and chicken tenders.
Sides are Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, asparagus, baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, fries, onion rings, fried okra, steamed broccoli and a full salad bar.
"We make three dressings in house – honey mustard, Thousand Island and ranch," Nikki Taylor said. "We also make our own cocktail sauce and tartar sauce."
Denia McCord of New Albany makes layer cakes for the restaurant, while the cheesecake comes from Kayla Weeden of Ingomar.
In the future, the Taylors want to add more items to the menu, like blackened redfish and prime rib.
"We couldn't do this without our customers," Nathan Taylor said. "At least seventy-five percent of our business is all repeat. Some of them are in here three times a week eating with us. When you're doing what you always wanted to do and people are backing you, that's pretty neat."