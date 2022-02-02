I've been craving lettuce wraps lately and, to my knowledge, no Asian restaurant in Tupelo serves them (if one does, please let me know).
The recipe I usually use has several steps and, while worth the effort, is very time-consuming. When I found this recipe online, I thought I'd hit on a winner, and I did – sort of.
I thought this was very good. My husband, Charlie, did not care for it. I think he was put off by the fish sauce, which is a prominent flavor.
I put the mixture into lettuce leaves, but you could serve it over hot cooked rice, if you prefer.
SPICY THAI BASIL CHICKEN
1/3 cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 to 2 teaspoons fish sauce
1 teaspoon white sugar
1 teaspoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 pound ground chicken
1/4 cup sliced shallots
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons minced serrano or jalapeno pepper
1/2 to 1 cup very thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
Lettuce leaves or hot cooked rice
Whisk chicken broth, oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce and sugars together in a bowl until well blended.
Heat large skillet over high heat. Drizzle in oil. Add chicken and stir fry 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in shallots, garlic, and peppers. Continue cooking on high heat until some of the juices start to caramelize in the bottom of the pan, about 2 or 3 more minutes. Add about a tablespoon of the sauce mixture to the skillet; cook and stir until sauce begins to caramelize, about 1 minute.
Pour in the rest of the sauce. Cook and stir until sauce has deglazed the bottom of the pan 1 or 2 more minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in basil. Pour mixture onto lettuce leaves and roll up, or serve over hot cooked rice.