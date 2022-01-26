BLUE SPRINGS – Amber Jernigan remembers, as a young girl, sitting on a stool in the kitchen and watching her mother cook. But she did more than watch.
"My mom was always like, 'You need to learn how. Let's do this together,'" said Jernigan, 33. "We cooked so many casseroles together, but I loved baking with her."
Jernigan is the older of two children born to Lisa and Gary Schmitz of Pittsboro. Her younger brother, Aubrey, lives in Cleveland.
"My mother and I loved to try new things together, experiment with new and out-there recipes, not country recipes," Jernigan said. "She was the one I first cooked carbonara with."
Her mother is also the one who taught Jernigan how to can. She cans just about anything you can make with a tomato – salsa, tomato juice, homemade Ro-tel, diced tomatoes for soups.
"This year we experimented with jalepeno pineapple jam," Jernigan said. "We love anything you can put on a block of cream cheese."
In high school, Jernigan spent time baking cakes with her grandmother, Kathy Brummett, who had Kathy's Kozy Kitchen in Pittsboro before she retired.
"Being in the kitchen is kind of like my space," Jernigan said. "It brings back memories. Anytime I'm in the kitchen, I think of my mom and grandmother."
Jernigan is a cardiac research nurse with Cardiology Associates in Tupelo, and she works part time as an emergency room nurse with North Mississippi Health Services in Eupora. Her husband, Matthew, works at Toyota. She has one stepson, Evan, a seventh-grader at North Pontotoc.
"I cook at least four nights a week, but that may be all soups in the winter," she said.
She might prepare potato soup with garlic Cheddar biscuits or chili with Mexican cornbread. If Evan is there to eat, she'll make chicken casserole, English peas and macaroni and cheese.
"Evan was a picky eater, but since I've been around, he's broadened his palate," she said. "But his favorite thing I make is mac and cheese. It's also what I take to church and almost every family gathering."
Jernigan likes to try new recipes, especially anything that involves appetizers or finger foods.
"I do a lot of finger foods around the holidays," she said "But if I'm at Mom's house and we're making a meal, we'll usually make a dip or something to snack on as people are coming in and out of the house. I also like to try new ways to make old things. I'm a very old-school person when it comes to recipes. I can relax just by getting on the couch with an old cookbook."
MEMAW'S COCONUT CAKE
CAKE
1 box white cake mix
1/2 cup of sour cream
3 large egg whites
1/4 cup vegetable oil
COCONUT ICING
1 (8-ounce) container sour cream
1 1/2 cups of whipped topping
2 cups of sugar
2 (7-ounce) packages sweetened coconut, divided
For the cake, combine cake mix, sour cream, egg whites and oil. Divide batter among 3 cake pans greased with shortening. Bake at 330 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until layers are golden and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the middle. When layers are done, give the pans a slight bump to the sides and transfer layers to cooling racks.
For the icing, combine sour cream and whipped topping. Slowly add in sugar. After mixing well, stir in coconut (reserve 1/2 cup for the top). Let the icing sit in the refrigerator for an hour before icing the cake.
Spread icing between layers and on top and sides of cake. Garnish the top of the cake with the reserved coconut.
CANNED GREEN TOMATOES
10 green tomatoes (no yellow or red on them)
1 gallon water
1/2 cup white distilled vinegar
2 tablespoons canning salt
Wash tomatoes, core them, then slice to desired thickness for frying (typically 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick). Stack tomatoes in sterilized wide-mouth quart jars, filling the jar to just below the neck. In a stock pot, combine water, vinegar and canning salt. Bring to a boil. Ladle hot liquid over the tomatoes in the jars, making sure to fully cover tomatoes but also leaving 1/2-inch of headspace. Place clean lids on and finger-twist to seal. Using a water bath canner, place sealed jars in canner, making sure water covers jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a boil and cover for 30 minutes. Remove from heat. Make sure your lids seal overnight. The shelf life for these is 1 to 2 years. When ready to fry, rinse tomato slices and batter as desired. Yields 5 to 7 quarts
REMOULADE SAUCE
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons Creole Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 to 2 teaspoons horseradish
Mix all ingredients together and chill for at least 1 hour. Good served with fried green tomatoes.
CHICKEN CARBONARA
1 pound spaghetti noodles
4 ounces bacon, diced
2 tablespoons butter
2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cut into strips
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 red bell pepper, chopped (optional)
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
2 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic
Salt and pepper
1 teaspoon onion powder
3 egg yolks
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Chopped parsley
Cook spaghetti in boiling water for 10 minutes. Meanwhile in a large saucepan saute bacon until golden. Drain off some of the bacon drippings. Add butter, chicken strips, onion, and bell pepper, if using. Cook until chicken is tender. Drain the spaghetti and place in pan with chicken. Add cream, garlic, salt, pepper and onion powder. Stir over heat until just boiling. Add the egg yolks and cheese, and continue to stir. Reduce heat and stir 4 to 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley.
STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM
4 cups chopped fresh strawberries
1 cup finely chopped jalapenos
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 (1.75-ounce) box dry pectin
7 cups sugar
In a large pot, bring strawberries, jalapenos, lemon juice and pectin to a simmer. Add sugar and bring mixture to a rolling boil while stirring rigorously with a non-metal spoon. Boil for 1 1/2 minutes, then reduce heat to low. Stir continuously until mixture settles and is still. Scrape any foam off of the top of mixture and discard.
Place mixture in sterilized 1/2-pint jars. Wipe rims of jar with warm water. Place clean lids on and finger-twist to seal. You can cook these in a water bath, if desired. Or you skip that step and refrigerate immediately after jars have cooled.
AMBER'S CHICKEN CHILI
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1 (16-ounce) can Bush's chili beans, undrained
1 can ranch beans, undrained
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes, undrained
1 (8-ounce) block of cream cheese, diced
2 chicken breast halves, cooked and shredded
1 can chicken broth
1 packet chili seasoning
1 packet dry ranch seasoning
Chopped green onions, for serving
Place all ingredients except green onions into a stock pot, on medium heat, and slowly bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and let cook for 20 to 30 minutes. If chili seems too thick, add additional chicken broth. Garnish with green onions This can also be cooked in a Crock-Pot.
ALMOST CHEESECAKE COOKIES
1 stick butter, softened
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 egg
1 box butter cake mix
Confectioners' sugar
Preheat oven to 340 degrees. Mix butter, vanilla, cream cheese and egg until light and fluffy. Mix in dry cake mix. Dough will be very sticky; chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
After chilling, drop dough by teaspoonful into powdered sugar, then place on a cookie sheet at least 2 inches apart. Bake 10 to 12 minutes.
KEY LIME CAKE
CAKE
1 box white cake mix
1 small box key lime gelatin
1/2 cold water
1/2 cup fresh lime juice
1/2 cup oil
4 eggs
ICING
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 (1-pound) box confectioners' sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 cup of chopped pecans (optional)
1 1/2 limes
For the cake, combine cake mix, gelatin, water, lime juice, oil and eggs. Divide batter among three greased cake pans. Bake at 340 degrees until layers are golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and let cool on cooling racks.
For the icing, combine cream cheese, butter, sugar, vanilla and pecans if using. When ready to assemble cake, place a layer of cake on a serving dish. Squirt the juice of 1/2 lime over the layer, then spread the layer with frosting. Repeat with two remaining layers, then frost sides of cake.
MAC AND CHEESE
2 pounds elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
24 ounces processed cheese, cubed
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, cubed
1/2 stick butter
1 1/2 cups milk, or more
Salt and pepper
1/2 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
Combine all ingredients in a Crock-Pot. If mixture looks too thick, add additional milk. Cook on low for at least 2 hours. Feeds 10 to 12.