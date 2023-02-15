For Christmas, our daughter Mary gave my husband a subscription to The New York Times Cooking website. Every day, Charlie shares new and wonderful recipes with me that he'd like to try.
A few weeks ago, he made this creamy chicken dish, using leftover chicken he had roasted (you could also use rotisserie chicken). This was delicious and flavorful and a great way to use up leftovers.
CHICKEN AND GREENS PASTA
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces rigatoni, penne or ziti
2 1/2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
5 cloves garlic, chopped
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
8 to 10 ounces fresh spinach
1 lemon, zested then halved
Parmesan, for serving
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season generously with salt and cook the pasta until al dente, then drain pasta.
While the pasta is cooking, season chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper and salt to taste.
Place a Dutch oven over medium heat and melt the butter. Add onions and cook, stirring often, until very soft, translucent and almost jammy with golden brown edges, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and mustard and cook until very fragrant and softened, about 2 minutes.
Turn heat up to high, add 3/4 cup broth and cream and scrape up any browned bits on bottom of pot. Bring to a simmer, then stir in the pasta and seasoned chicken. In small handfuls, add the spinach, stirring until wilted and tender. Turn off the heat, add the lemon zest, and juice the lemon halves over the top; stir again. Add the remaining 1/4 cup stock if more sauciness is desired. Sprinkle with Parmesan before serving.