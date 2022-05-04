Several years ago, I came up with a recipe for lemon chicken one night when my children wanted Chinese takeout. The premise was simple: floured chicken cooked quickly in hot oil and coated with a sweet lemony glaze.
On Monday, my husband decided he wanted orange chicken for supper. I dusted off my old lemon chicken recipe, and we adapted it using an orange. We added vinegar for some acidity and cut back on the sugar, since oranges are naturally sweet.
I thought this was quite good, though Charlie said it wasn't exactly what he had in mind. We'll likely be revisiting orange chicken recipes soon.
ORANGE CHICKEN
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup corn starch
Salt and pepper
1 1/2 pounds chicken breast tenders, cubed
Vegetable oil
1 cup chicken broth
Zest of 1 orange
1/3 cup fresh orange juice
1/4 cup light brown sugar
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
Hot cooked white rice
2 scallions, sliced
In a shallow dish, combine flour, corn starch salt and pepper. Dredge chicken in flour mixture until thoroughly coated. Sauté chicken in 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick skillet until done, about 4 to 5 minutes, working in batches and adding more oil as needed. Place chicken on a platter and set aside.
Meanwhile, combine chicken broth, orange zest, orange juice, sugar and vinegar in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Keep warm.
When all the chicken is cooked, add the orange sauce to the hot skillet. Return chicken to the pan and stir until chicken is thoroughly coated. The flour from the chicken should thicken the mixture. When chicken has a glaze on it, pour it over hot cooked rice. Garnish with scallions. Serves 4.