OXFORD • For a long time, food and music went hand in hand for Laurie Stirratt.
When the Louisiana native played bass in the Oxford-based band Blue Mountain, she often took odd jobs in restaurants to help pay the bills.
In 2010, she got the opportunity to open her own restaurant, Tallulah’s Kitchen, where she offered a meat-and-two lunch special. She also introduced Oxford to her Cajun cuisine: gumbo, jambalaya, red beans and rice, and etouffee.
“The hardest part was trying to figure out how to make these recipes in bulk and still have them taste good,” she said. “It took me a little bit to get those recipes just right.”
Tallulah’s closed in 2012, and Stirratt and her partner, Carl Blackledge, moved to New Orleans to pursue some music opportunities. Four years later, they moved back to Oxford.
Stirratt was kicking around the idea of doing some cooking for a restaurant in Oxford when she found out her friend Liz Staggs, who had the Farmer’s Market, needed some help. Stirratt stepped in to work and stayed until Staggs decided to close the market.
In 2017, John Martin and his wife, Kate Bishop, bought the business and renamed it Chicory Market. They hired Stirratt right away to help them get it off the ground.
“Laurie is like a local hero in this community,” Martin said. “People love to support her.”
Chicory Market sells locally and regionally grown fresh produce, and bins are filled with heirloom tomatoes, squash, melons, corn, peppers, blueberries and figs. Fresh flowers are available from the Farmstead on Woodson Ridge.
In the refrigerated cases, you’ll find more locally produced items, like eggs from Falkner Farms, milk from Brown Family Dairy and cheeses from Johnston Hill Creamery, all in Oxford, as well as meats from Home Place Pastures in Como.
But the Chicory Market really took off when it opened its kitchen three years ago, with Stirratt at the helm.
“Prepared foods are a big draw for any market,” she said. “We started out pretty simple – chicken salad, pimiento cheese, salsas, dips and spreads, hummus. We still do a lot of that stuff, but a lot of what we do now is seasonal, with what’s available locally – local meats, pastured chicken.”
Stirratt, 53, also started making her Cajun specialties – gumbo and red beans and rice – and found that there was a huge market for vegan and vegetarian fare.
“That’s been a really big thing for us,” she said.
Sandwiches and specials
The Chicory Market also offers two sandwiches a day, and one is always vegan or vegetarian.
For instance, on Monday, you can order ham and Gruyere cheese on a baguette, or roasted veggie pita with hummus. Wednesday is a rosemary roast beef sandwich with aioli, or a raw vegan wrap. Friday might be a muffuletta or an Asian slaw wrap with peanut sauce.
“We offer the Asian slaw wrap twice a week,” Stirratt said. “It’s our bestseller.”
Entrees are also available for carryout on designated days. Whole roasted chickens, grain bowls, vegetarian and meat lasagnas, ratatouille tarts, and za’atar lemon chicken with roasted Mediterranean vegetables are all popular.
“We have them in different sizes – individual, enough for two and enough for six,” she said. “That really started ramping up during the pandemic. We went from individual portions to family-sized portions.”
The market has its own baker who makes breads, sweets, pies, cheesecakes, cookies, cheese straws and granola.
“The baker is vegan and he makes a lot of really good vegan foods for us,” she said. “Everybody who works in the kitchen is pretty adventurous, so we’re always trying new things.”
Chicory recently added plate lunches on Fridays, featuring po-boy sandwiches. They hope to add a meat-and-two or a vegetable plate on Wednesdays in the near future.
“Once the weather starts cooling off, I’ll do my gumbo and etouffee,” she said. “I really feel like we’re hitting our stride in the kitchen. We’re covering the bases of our customers’ needs.”
Even though she’s found her niche in the kitchen at Chicory Market, Stirratt’s still a musician at heart. She now plays the bass for Teardrop City, which features rock ‘n roll, country, blues and original music.
“I love food. I love music. I love cooking,” Stirratt said. “I’m not on the road anymore as a musician, so this is a good fit for me.”
And as far as Martin is concerned, Stirratt is a good fit for Chicory.
“The kitchen is a huge part of our business,” Martin said. “One, Laurie came in having run her own restaurant, so she had that experience. And she’s also added a cultural dimension. We are a farmers’ market grocery store, but we also have New Orleans cuisine.”
Martin said it’s always been part of his and Bishop’s plan to support local agriculture. In the kitchen, they use produce from local farmers in their specials, staples and entrees.
“We are a mission-driven business,” he said. “We support the local food system by working with farmers and local food makers. Laurie plays a big part in the dynamic we’re trying to create here.”