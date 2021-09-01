TUPELO – This past spring, Lori Jones was trying to find a way to engage more people in the community, when she hit upon the idea of connecting books and food.
Jones, manager of Reed's GumTree Bookstore, knew she had the books part covered. So for the food element, she reached out to Lauren McElwain, founder of Cooking as a First Language.
"Lauren loved the idea, so we thought we'd just try it," Jones said. "We found a book based in Italy, because Italian food has such a wide appeal."
In July, the bookstore and McElwain partnered to present Page & Table.
"It's a book club, but not one you have to do every month," Jones said. "It's a way to be part of a book club in a more immersive experience."
The 25 participants at the first Page & Table read "The House at the Edge of Night" by Catherine Banner, a family saga that covers four generations living on a little island in Italy. They dined on Italian-inspired dishes from Chef Nev Taz of Tupelo, including risotto balls, Caprese salad, ricotta cheesecake and homemade limoncello.
"We set up in the atrium outside the bookstore, and had cafe tables with checkered tablecloths, candles, lots of plants and music," Jones said. "We wanted a good backdrop for the food."
Guests first got the opportunity to participate in a Facetime discussion with the author, who lives in Italy. After they ate, they sat back and discussed the book.
"The first time was an experiment, but now that we've seen such a good response, we're planning a second one," Jones said. "In fact, we'd like to do this quarterly."
On Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., Page & Table will feature the novel "The September Society" by Charles Finch, a murder mystery set in Victorian England.
Tickets go on sale today, and seating is limited to 25. The price of a ticket – $75 – includes a copy of the book from Reed's, food, drinks and the book club experience. For ticket information, visit Reed's or Cooking as a First Language on Facebook, or Reed's GumTree Bookstore on Instagram.
"I've been thinking about the menu as I've been reading the book," McElwain said. "The main character, a detective, spends a lot of time in English pubs."
She and Chef Nev put their heads together and came up with a menu that will feature Sunday roast pie, a roasted beef stew with vegetables and potatoes wrapped in a golden pie crust; buttered English peas; vintage jam and dark chocolate roly-poly; and bread and butter pudding with a beer custard sauce.
"We're mindful of COVID protocols, so we may move the event outside to the alleyway," Jones said. "That might actually be really neat. We could re-create a kind of dark, spooky English street atmosphere."