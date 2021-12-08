AMORY • For almost 30 years, Shanon Christopher has been a paralegal. But some days, she was traveling up to 500 miles a day for her job.
"I needed to get out of that car," Christopher said.
So in 2018, with no real business or restaurant experience, she made a career change and opened Brown Eyes Bakery. Christopher grew up in Tupelo and lives in Pontotoc, but she chose Amory — where she was born — for her location.
"Tupelo has plenty of storefront bakeries, and Pontotoc didn't have a suitable spot," she said. "This building in downtown Amory became available, and it already had restaurant equipment in it. Plus, Amory didn't have a storefront bakery."
Christopher and her brown-eyed daughter, Macy, for whom the bakery is named, had taken some cake decorating classes together in 2014. So when Christopher first opened, she offered brownies, cookies and cupcakes.
"I found out real quick I had to expand," she said. "The day we opened, we sold out of everything in two hours. The response was amazing."
Today, Brown Eyes Bakery offers those same brownies, cookies and cupcakes, plus breakfast loaves, muffins, gourmet biscuits and three types of sausage balls.
"Sausage balls are our biggest breakfast seller," she said. "We have three flavors — regular, pimiento cheese and pepper jack. We sell them ready to eat, or frozen."
Christopher also has a brisk lunch business. She offers croissant sandwiches and wraps; a cold plate of chicken salad, pimiento cheese and pasta salad; and a lunch special Tuesday through Friday.
In the winter, the special might be meatloaf, macaroni and cheese and green beans; in the summer, it could be a chef salad or a strawberry-feta salad.
"We don't fry anything here," she said.
Variety is key
The bakery has 12 standard cupcake flavors: all vanilla, vanilla with chocolate, all chocolate, chocolate with vanilla, pecan pie, Oreo, all strawberry, strawberry cream cheese, red velvet, lemon, coconut and Reese's.
Double-fudge brownies, turtle brownies, chess squares and lemon squares are all generous 4-inch by 4-inch slabs. And giant 5-inch cookies include strawberry chocolate chip, chocolate chip, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, oatmeal chocolate chip, triple chocolate, snickerdoodle and sugar cookie with sprinkles.
Christopher's favorite breakfast item is her line of gourmet biscuits. They come in five flavors — pecan pie, chocolate chip, cranberry white chocolate, blueberry, and bacon-Cheddar maple.
"I love everything we make here, but if I'm going to walk in and get something to eat, it's going to be a gourmet biscuit," she said.
Christopher and her two full-time employees, Emily Hood and Page Robertson, do most of their prep work on Mondays, when the bakery is open from 10 am. to 2 p.m. They also have a half-price sale that day for whatever is leftover from Saturday, when the business is open from 10 a.m. to noon. The bakery is also open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
"We sell out day long and bake more and put it out," she said. "We may bake cupcakes four to fives times a day. We don't run out anymore."
Christopher, who still does some paralegal work, also makes and sells cakes for weddings, birthdays, showers, anniversaries — any occasion for a celebration.
"Cakes are what I prefer to do, but you have to have cookies and cupcakes, etc., to get people in the store on a regular basis," she said.
Another item that gets people in the bakery on a regular basis are casseroles to go.
"Those casseroles are why we survived COVID," Christopher said. "People didn't want to cook, or they couldn't get the groceries they needed to make dinner, so they'd stop in here and pick something up. We have them frozen, fresh or we can have it hot for you when you come in to pick it up."
Offerings include Ro-tel chicken spaghetti, cheesy chicken and rice, poppyseed chicken, chicken and dressing, taco lasagna, meatloaf and spaghetti with meat sauce.
"I hoped, but had no idea, we'd have this kind of response," Christopher said. "Business has been good from the beginning. We don't have a prime location – we're one block off Main Street – but once people heard of us, they started looking for us. It's kind of hard to miss a pink building."