About a week ago, our gas oven started acting up. The five burners on top work fine, but the oven doesn't. You tell it to preheat to 350 degrees, and it might get there, or it might reach 220 degrees and shut itself off. For safety purposes, we've decided not to use the oven until the plumber can figure out what's wrong.
So, I didn't get to try this recipe for Parmesan Chive Biscuits on Saturday, and may not be able to for another week. If you do, let me know how it turned out!
PARMESAN CHIVE BISCUITS
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup packed shredded Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup cold sour cream
5 to 6 tablespoons cold milk
Garlic powder
2 tablespoons melted butter
In a bowl, whisk together flour, Parmesan, chives, baking powder, salt, baking soda and pepper.
Stir in sour cream until the mixture resembles coarse grains. Add milk and fold until it just comes together. Scoop the batter by the 1/4 cup using a cookie scoop or an ice cream scoop onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, 1-inch apart.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove biscuits from oven. Sprinkle the tops with garlic powder and brush with melted butter. Return to the oven and bake until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes more. Makes 6.
