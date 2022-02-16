Give your family meals a powerful boost from breakfast to dinner with better-for-you recipes that pack a protein punch. Revamping the at-home menu with nutrition in mind can still include delicious dishes morning, noon and night.
Adding a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts as a key ingredient in meals throughout the day makes it easier to zero in on health goals. In fact, peanuts rise to superfood status by delivering 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving.
Start the morning with Peanut Butter Cookie Oatmeal for a ready-to-go breakfast. When it's time for fueling up the family at the dinner table, pair Thai Chicken and Pork Skewers with Brussels Sprouts with Peanut Chipotle Vinaigrette for a protein-packed meal.
Find more nutritious family-friendly recipes at gapeanuts.com.
THAI CHICKEN AND PORK SKEWERS
1 tablespoon minced ginger
6 cloves garlic, crushed
2 cups creamy peanut butter
1 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
1 tablespoon chili oil
1/2 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Salt and pepper
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin
In mixing bowl, combine ginger, garlic, peanut butter, broth, soy sauce, chili oil, lime juice, honey and cilantro. Mix well and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Cut chicken and pork into strips and thread onto skewers. In non-metal container, marinate meat in half of peanut butter sauce for 1 to 2 hours in the refrigerator. Reserve remaining sauce for dipping.
Heat oven to broil. Broil skewered meats until done, turning once. In pot, bring remaining sauce to boil and serve warm as dipping sauce.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH PEANUT CHIPOTLE VINAIGRETTE
2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved
Peanut oil
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons water
3 teaspoons champagne vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
1/8 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
Orange or mandarin segments and juice, for garnish
Crispy fried shallots, for garnish
Crumbled feta cheese, for garnish
Chopped fresh mint, for garnish
Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees.
Lightly brush Brussels sprouts with peanut oil and place in fryer basket. Cook 10 to 15 minutes, shaking halfway through.
In small bowl, whisk peanut butter, water, champagne vinegar, honey, chipotle chili powder and 1 pinch salt until well combined.
Once cooked, remove Brussels sprouts from air fryer and place in bowl. Toss in the chipotle peanut vinaigrette until well combined. Season with salt, to taste.
Garnish with orange segments, orange juice, crispy fried shallots, feta and mint.
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE OATMEAL
1 cup old-fashioned oats
2 1/2 cups water
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons chunky peanut butter
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons raisins
1 banana, sliced
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup milk
2 teaspoons maple syrup
In medium saucepan, combine oats, water and salt. Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium. Cook 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat and add peanut butter. Stir until peanut butter melts. Add brown sugar, raisins, banana, cinnamon and vanilla extract; stir.
Divide oatmeal into two bowls. Top each bowl with 1/4 cup milk and 1 teaspoon maple syrup.