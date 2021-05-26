TUPELO – Last December, Danielle Mullins came into a little bit of money she wasn't expecting and decided she could do one of two things: blow it on furnishings for her home, or invest in the future.
She chose the latter.
In April, she launched Picnics+Poppies, a luxury pop-up picnic service.
"My husband and I have always wanted to own our own business so that we have some flexibility and extra income," said Mullins, 26. "I got on Pinterest and started looking for ideas, then went to Home Goods and started building our inventory."
Mullins and her husband, Emory, both have full-time jobs. She's the student and communications assistant at Harrisburg Baptist Church, and he's a freight broker for Vector Transport.
"So our picnic business is done in the evenings and on weekends," she said. "Mostly we do them in Northeast Mississippi, but we'll travel to Jackson or Memphis. If somebody wanted me to do a set-up at the beach, I'd be all about that. We've done tea parties, brunches, romantic dinners and birthdays. We haven't done tailgating – yet."
Mullins provides everything for the two-hour picnic, from set-up to clean-up. Emory handmade two portable oak tables that easily fit in the back of Mullins' SUV, and over-sized luxe pillows provide the seating.
She sets the table on blankets, and dresses it with linens, plates, cutlery, candles, dried flowers, a cake stand and wine glasses. Fresh flowers can be provided for an additional fee.
Once the table is set, Mullins brings out the food. Because she works out of her home and doesn't have a commercial kitchen, she partners with Queen's Reward Meadery, which makes charcuterie boards – or grazing platters – to serve her guests. Individual grazing boxes are also available.
Each grazing platter features an assortment of cheeses, pickled vegetables, candied pecans, local honey, jams, dried meats, crackers and fresh seasonal fruit. Mullins provides sparkling water, although guests are welcome to bring their own wine.
"We will set up a picnic in your home, at a venue, in a park – we'll meet you wherever you are," she said. "We just want to celebrate people, and believe everyone is worth celebrating, no matter how big or small the occasion."
For the time being, the Mullinses are working out of their home in Dorsey. That's where they keep their inventory.
"We're hoping to get a pull-behind trailer and a storage unit," she said. "Our ultimate goal is brick-and-mortar."
Mullins, who is one of six children, spent her growing-up years in Yazoo City, Ohio, New Zealand, Senatobia and Saltillo. Her dad is a retired golf course architect, so the family moved around a lot. Her mother, an educator, home-schooled the kids.
After high school, Mullins attended Itawamba Community College and then went on to Mississippi State University with the intention of majoring in business and minoring in interior design.
"I haven't quite finished my degree yet," she said. "But that's where I got my feel for design."
Mullins takes great care when setting her tables, and even leaves guests with little packets of seeds to grow poppies – one of her favorite flowers.
"I've always loved parties," she said. "Even as a kid, I loved it when anyone had a birthday. People in the South love to get together for just about anything. With Picnics+Poppies, we do all the work. All they have to do is show up and have a good time."