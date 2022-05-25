Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
The original recipe called for a tablespoon of cornstarch, which was way too much. It also called for 2 teaspoons chili powder, which made the fajitas extremely spicy. I could eat mine, but Charlie had a hard time getting his down.
Next time, we'll just use 1 teaspoon of chili powder and cut the cornstarch by a third.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
1 pound chicken breasts, thinly sliced
1 large bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup water, or more
Combine first 9 ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 3 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from skillet.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet. Add onion and bell pepper; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes. Return chicken to skillet. Stir in water and seasoning mix. Cook 3 minutes or until meat is cooked through.
Spoon meat mixture into warm tortillas, if desired, and serve with assorted toppings.