We planned to have chicken shish kabobs for supper Saturday night. Charlie went to the store Friday and bought chicken, an onion and a bell pepper so we'd be ready.

But when Saturday afternoon rolled around, neither of us wanted to do the prep work for kebobs, so we went with Plan B: fajitas.

The only problem was, we didn't have a packet of fajita seasoning in the cabinet. So I went Googling until I finally found a recipe for fajita seasoning that I liked.

The original recipe called for a tablespoon of cornstarch, which was way too much. It also called for 2 teaspoons chili powder, which made the fajitas extremely spicy. I could eat mine, but Charlie had a hard time getting his down.

Next time, we'll just use 1 teaspoon of chili powder and cut the cornstarch by a third.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 pound chicken breasts, thinly sliced 

1 large bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, thinly sliced 

1/4 cup water, or more

Combine first 9 ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 3 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from skillet.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet. Add onion and bell pepper; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes. Return chicken to skillet. Stir in water and seasoning mix. Cook 3 minutes or until meat is cooked through.

Spoon meat mixture into warm tortillas, if desired, and serve with assorted toppings.

