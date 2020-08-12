If spending more time at home than usual has you reaching for snacks more often, keep some quick, flavorful options on-hand to help fuel you and your family throughout the day when hunger pangs strike.
One versatile pantry staple that can fit a variety of snack cravings: popcorn. With no artificial additives or preservatives, light and airy popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO and gluten free, making it a sensible option to enjoy one handful at a time or sprinkled with seasonings that satisfy your taste buds. A whole-grain food, popcorn has energy-producing carbohydrates and fiber, which can help keep you satisfied longer. Plus, it’s simple enough to make that kids can help in the kitchen by popping it themselves or adding toppings.
Whether you’re craving something sweet, salty, spicy – or nearly anything else – freshly popped popcorn can serve as the perfect base ingredient to simply mix in your favorite toppings or create more unique tastes by combining a variety of herbs and spices.
SUGAR CORN
1/4 cup vegetable oil, for popping
1/2 cup popcorn kernels
1 pinch white sugar, plus additional,
to taste
In medium pan, heat oil until hot. Add popcorn to pan and sprinkle sugar over it. Add more sugar, if desired, to taste. Cover and shake pan continuously until popcorn is popped. Makes 8 cups.
HONEY MATCHA POPCORN
12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon matcha green tea powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place popped popcorn in large mixing bowl.
In small saucepan over medium heat, melt together butter, honey, matcha powder and salt, stirring until dissolved. Pour over popcorn; toss to combine. Spread on baking sheet. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at 300 degrees, stirring occasionally, 25 to 30 minutes, or until popcorn is dry. Let cool completely before serving. Makes 12 cups.
Note: Matcha powder can be found in the tea and coffee aisle at supermarkets and at health food stores.
POPCORN CON PESTO
5 quarts popped popcorn
1/2 cup butter
1 tablespoon dried basil leaves, crushed
1 teaspoon dried parsley, crushed
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup pine nuts (optional)
Place popped popcorn in large bowl and keep warm.
In small saucepan, melt butter; add basil, parsley, garlic, Parmesan cheese and nuts, if using. Stir to blend. Pour over popped popcorn, stirring well. Makes 5 quarts.
Note: Dried thyme or oregano, or combination of ingredients, may be used in place of basil.
CAJUN CORN
1/2 stick butter, melted
2 1/2 quarts popped popcorn, warm
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
In bowl, pour butter over warm popcorn.
In separate bowl, combine paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and lemon pepper; sprinkle over popcorn. Toss to mix. Bake at 300 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes for crispy popcorn. Makes 2 1/2 quarts.