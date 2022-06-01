I had a delicious meal one day last week with the ladies in my lunch club. We call ourselves the Glitter Girls. When people ask about the name, we say it's because of our sparkling wit. But we know better. And that's all I'm going to say about that.
Tracy Kramer, who put our group together last summer, hosted the luncheon. Because it was close to Memorial Day, she decided to go with picnic fare, and prepared hamburger sliders with all the trimmings, potato salad, deviled eggs and an assortment of desserts. You never go hungry when you eat at Tracy's house.
The potato salad she made was different from any other I've had, and it was very elegant. The potato salad I make has mustard, hard-boiled eggs and dill pickles. Hers contained none of those.
When I asked Tracy for her recipe, she gave me a list of ingredients, and said she makes it by feel, taste and instinct. I think I got pretty close with the recipe below.
Tracy said she pierces and cooks her potatoes in the microwave, then peels and chunks them. I peeled and diced mine, then boiled them. She also uses red onion, but all I had was a Vidalia.
ELEGANT POTATO SALAD
2 pounds red potatoes
Salt
1/4 cup diced onion
1 tablespoon chopped chives
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
Pinch of sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons white, apple cider or red wine vinegar
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Peel and cube potatoes, then boil in salted water until tender. Drain and let cool completely. In a large bowl, gently stir together the potatoes, onion, chives, garlic powder, caraway seeds, sugar and salt to taste. Sprinkle with vinegar. Fold in mayonnaise, using more or less. Refrigerate overnight for best flavor.