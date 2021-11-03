There was a time at the Daily Journal when just about every week, there would be some sort of occasion to put out a food spread.
It might be a company-wide snack day, a holiday gathering or a United Way fundraiser. Often, a department would bring finger foods to share just because it was a Friday, or better yet, a Monday.
Sadly, we don't gather to share food and fellowship like we used to. So, I was thrilled last week when the advertising folks invited other departments to a Halloween lunch.
The star of the meal was this chili, prepared by designer Shannon Johnson. She said she only makes this chili around Halloween, because of the pumpkin and the cider.
PUMPKIN-APPLE CIDER CHILI
2 pounds ground turkey
1 sweet onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 small can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped
1 (29-ounce) can pure pumpkin puree
2 (12-ounce) bottles of hard cider
2 cans kidney beans
1 cup chicken broth
2 1/2 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Brown ground turkey in a large sauce pot over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, chipotle peppers and minced garlic. Cook until onions are soft.
Pour the pumpkin puree, hard cider, beans and chicken broth into the pot. Add chili powder, cumin, salt and cinnamon. Stir well. Simmer at least 30 minutes over medium-low heat. Serve with Fritos Scoops.