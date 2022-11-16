One day last week, my coworker John Luke and I were talking about a delicious meal he and his wife enjoyed at Saint Leo , a restaurant in Oxford. They had both ordered pizza, but also shared a pasta dish with a puttanesca sauce.
I had not thought about puttanesca in years. In fact, I went back through my old columns and realized I hadn't had, or written about, puttanesca since 2007.
I think the original, which I've modified, came from a Cooking Light magazine. It also includes chicken, which makes it an entree (John Luke's dish was just pasta and sauce).
I made this one night last week, and it was just as good as I remembered. The red pepper flakes give the sauce a little kick, and the olives and capers are spot on. This makes wonderful leftovers.
CHICKEN PUTTANESCA
6 ounces vermicelli pasta
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 1/2 pound chicken tenders
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce
1/cup pitted and coarsely chopped kalamata olives
1 tablespoon capers
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and keep warm.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Add chicken to pan; sprinkle evenly with salt. Cook chicken 5 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
Stir in marinara sauce, olives, capers and red pepper; bring to a simmer. Cook 5 minutes or until chicken is done, stirring frequently. Add drained pasta to sauce and stir until pasta is coated.
Divide mixture among serving plates. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan. Serves 6.
