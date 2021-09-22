Scoring big on game day requires championship-level meals and snacks that keep the crowd full and ready for action. You can take your football tailgate to the house with these baked dishes that help simplify homegating so you can focus on the big screen.
From a salsa-based dip and chicken wings to kick off the party to sweet brownies for celebrating victory, each of these recipes calls for less than an hour in the kitchen. Clock management is key to tackling a tailgate spread, making these delicious dishes the perfect play calls on game day.
To find more tailgate and homegate recipe inspiration, visit culinary.net.
GAME-DAY CHICKEN WINGS
1 stick butter, cubed
1/3 cup flour
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
10 chicken wingettes, thawed
Dipping sauces and fresh parsley
Line a baking sheet with foil. Arrange butter cubes on foil.
In medium bowl, combine flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Coat both sides of wings in flour mixture then evenly space among butter cubes on baking sheet.
Bake wings for 30 minutes at 425 degrees. Turn wings over and bake 15 minutes, or until crispy and fully cooked.
Serve with dipping sauces and sprinkle with fresh parsley. Serves 4.
MEXICAN PIZZA DIP
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 pound ground beef
1 package taco seasoning mix
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, at room temperature
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup chunky salsa, plus additional for topping
1 cup grated Mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup blended Mexican cheese
Slices jalapenos, black olives, green onions (optional)
Tortilla chips
In large saute pan, heat oil over medium-high heat and add ground beef, breaking up with flat wooden spatula, until fully cooked. Sprinkle taco seasoning throughout beef and combine.
Place warm beef mixture in large bowl and add cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup salsa and Mozzarella. Mix well until combined and pour into a greased 8x8-inch glass pan or large souffle dish. Top with blended cheese and sliced jalapeno, black olives and green onions, if desired.
Bake at 350 degrees until fully warmed and cheese is melted, 30 to 35 minutes.
Top with small spoonfuls of salsa. Serve with tortilla chips. Serves 6 to 8.
MARBLED PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BROWNIES
BROWNIES
1 stick butter
2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
1 cup light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
MARBLE
1/4 cup peanut butter
4 tablespoons butter, softened
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1 egg
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
Confectioners' sugar (optional)
To make chocolate brownies: In medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter and chocolate. Remove pot from heat; stir in sugar and vanilla until blended.
In small mixing bowl, whisk eggs until frothy then stir into chocolate mixture.
Sift flour into batter and stir just until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan, smoothing to edges.
To make peanut butter marble: In mixing bowl, cream peanut butter, butter and sugar. Add egg and vanilla; beat just until blended. In separate bowl, sift or whisk flour and baking powder then stir into batter just until combined.
Carefully spread peanut butter marble over chocolate batter. Use knife to swirl batters together, first horizontally then diagonally.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean. Cool completely on wire rack before cutting. Top with powdered sugar, if desired, before serving. Makes 24.