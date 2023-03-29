OXFORD – Snackbar, a restaurant in Oxford led by Chef Vishwesh Bhatt, the 2019 James Beard “Best Chef: South” winner, has announced a continuation of its dinner series, Food of My People.
Hosted by Snackbar, a part of City Grocery Restaurant Group, Food of My People spotlights a crossover of cuisines, bringing local talent who represent a variety of cultural backgrounds to the restaurant.
The first installment of this year’s dinner series will be a two-night event on April 4-5 featuring Sparky Reardon, who served as the Ole Miss dean of students for more than 20 years.
“We are so excited to continue Snackbar’s Food of My People series, starting with Sparky Reardon in April," said Vishwesh Bhatt, executive chef of Snackbar. "Kicking off with Sparky is something the entire team has been looking forward to. We are all excited to help bring another exciting and food-filled summer to Oxford.”
The April dinners will be an eight-course family-style meal featuring special menu items created by Chef Bhatt and Reardon, including antipasti, Pasta alla Norma, scampi, and braciole.
Reardon retired to Taylor, just outside of Oxford, after 36 years of working at Ole Miss. A son of the Mississippi Delta, he was raised among four generations of a large Sicilian family. Every family meal was a celebration where Sicilian/Italian cooking blended with the traditional cooking of the Delta.
Reardon has spent considerable time in Sicily, eating his way through the island, taking occasional cooking classes, and mastering “la dolce far niente" – the sweetness of doing nothing.
“I have been a fan of Chef Bhatt since before we got the chance to meet,” Reardon said. "We have been collaborating on the menu for weeks and can’t wait to see this come to fruition.”