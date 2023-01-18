Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
These cheese wafers don't require the muscle of a cookie press. You just make up the dough, roll it into balls and bake it.
There is one caveat, whether you're making cheese straws or these wafers. You have to grate a block of Cheddar by hand. I love the convenience of the pre-shredded cheese, but hand-shredded cheese makes for a more flavorful, crunchy bite.
CRISPY CHEESE WAFERS
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
1 (8-ounce) block sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon table salt
2 cups Rice Krispies cereal
Beat butter with a mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add the cheese, and beat until fully incorporated.
Stir together the flour, cayenne pepper and salt in a small bowl. Gradually add to the cheese mixture, beating until well blended after each addition. Stir in the cereal by hand.
Using a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop, form the cheese mixture into 1-inch balls and place on ungreased baking sheets. Flatten each slightly using the tines of a fork.
Bake at 350 degrees until lightly browned on the edges, 12 to 14 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks and cool completely, about 20 minutes. Makes 6 dozen.
