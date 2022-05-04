Fresh air, warm sun and delicious foods make brunch a favorite weekend event. Set the stage (and the table) for an inviting experience with recipes that cover all the bases from snacks and desserts to a mouthwatering main course.
Tide the appetite of your guests with Spiced Grass-Fed Lamb Over Hummus served with toasted flatbread or tortilla chips before dishing out Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole for a simple centerpiece. Just as those delectable dishes are vanishing, pull Brown Sugar Pound Cake out of the oven and pair with sweetened whipped cream and fresh fruit for a sweet finishing touch.
Find more breakfast and brunch recipes at culinary.net
OVERNIGHT APPLE CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE
1 (20-ounce) loaf French bread, cubed, divided
1 (20-ounce) can apple pie filling
9 eggs
1 cup half-and-half
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
Spray 8x8-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In baking dish, add 10 ounces cubed French bread in bottom of dish. Pour apple filling over bread. Top with remaining cubed French bread. Set aside.
In medium bowl, whisk eggs, half-and-half and cinnamon. Pour evenly over bread. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight.
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Remove foil and bake 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool 10 to 15 minutes.
In small bowl, whisk powdered sugar and milk. Add additional, if needed, until pourable glaze is reached. Drizzle over casserole before serving. Serves 12.
SPICED GRASS-FED LAMB OVER HUMMUS
LAMB
4 grass-fed lamb loin chops
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
HUMMUS
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1/4 cup tahini
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon paprika
3 tablespoons olive oil
FOR SERVING
1 Persian cucumber, small diced
1 small tomato, diced
2 tablespoons roasted pine nuts (or 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds)
Chopped parsley
Lemon wedges
Toasted flatbread or tortilla chips
To make lamb: Remove lamb from bone, dice meat into small cubes and transfer to medium bowl. Add cumin powder and salt. Toss to coat. Marinate while preparing hummus.
To make hummus: Drain chickpeas, reserving 1 tablespoon liquid. Rinse chickpeas under running water then drain.
In bowl of food processor, pulse chickpeas, chickpea liquid and garlic until chickpeas and garlic are chopped. Add tahini, lemon juice, salt, cumin, paprika and olive oil. Mix until smooth paste forms. Taste and adjust by adding more salt, lemon juice or olive oil, as desired. Transfer hummus to large platter and spread it out.
In large skillet, heat extra-virgin olive oil over high heat until hot. Add lamb and cook 30 seconds without moving.
Turn lamb over and cook 30 to 60 seconds, repeating until all sides are browned. Remove from pan and let rest 5 minutes.
To serve, place cucumbers and tomatoes in well of hummus then top with lamb, pine nuts and parsley. Top with squeeze of lemon juice and serve with flatbread or tortilla chips. Serves 4 to 6.
BROWN SUGAR POUND CAKE
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup packed light brown sugar
2 sticks butter, softened
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Sweetened whipped cream and fresh berries, for topping
Grease and flour 9x5-inch loaf pan. In large bowl, beat sugar and butter until fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Add vanilla. In separate bowl, combine 1 3/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add to sugar mixture. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9x5-inch loaf pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pan and turn out on rack to cool completely. Top with sweetened whipped cream and fresh fruit, if desired. Serves 8.