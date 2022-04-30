Whether you're planning Easter dinner, a Mother's Day lunch or an alfresco meal, you can't go wrong with these fresh and light recipes.
GRILLED CORN AVOCADO SALAD
DRESSING
1 tablespoon lime juice
1/4 cup olive oil
1 large clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried chili flakes
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
SALAD
2 ears of corn, grilled
4 medium avocados, peeled and sliced
7 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
3 1/2 ounces crumbled feta cheese (optional)
For the dressing, mix together lime juice, dried chili flakes, olive oil, minced garlic, salt, pepper and cilantro. Set aside.
For the salad, use a knife to cut the kernels off the corn. Break it up a bit and put in a bowl. Add the avocados, tomatoes and feta, if using.
Drizzle the dressing over the salad and then mix together. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if needed. Serve immediately or keep in fridge, covered, until needed. Serves 6.
ASPARAGUS TART
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
1/3 cup Boursin cheese
1/3 cup mascarpone
Zest of 1 lemon
8 ounces thin asparagus, trimmed
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey
Kosher salt
Fresh thyme leaves, for garnish
Unfold the thawed puff pastry on a piece of parchment paper and roll the dough out to roughly a 9x13-inch rectangle (a little bit bigger than its original size). Transfer the dough with the paper to a baking sheet. Using a butter knife, run it around the pastry to form a border, about 1-inch in from the edge (don't cut all the way through).
In a small bowl, mix the Boursin and mascarpone. Spread a layer over the pastry, inside the border. Grate the lemon zest over it. Arrange the asparagus over top of the tart. In a cup, whisk together the olive oil and maple syrup. Brush the asparagus and edges of the tart lightly with oil mixture. Sprinkle with salt.
Bake at 400 degrees until puffed and golden, 15 to 18 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves. Serves 6.
FRENCH 75
1 1/2 ounces gin
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
3/4 ounce simple syrup
2 ounces Champagne
Long spiral lemon twist, for serving
Combine gin, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice, cover, and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is very cold, about 20 seconds.
Strain cocktail into a flute. Top with Champagne; garnish with lemon twist. Makes 1.
BLT DEVILED EGGS
6 hard-boiled eggs
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon ranch dressing
1 teaspoon vinegar
2 cherry tomatoes, seeded and minced
2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 tablespoons finely shredded lettuce
Cut boiled eggs in half lengthwise; place egg yolks in a bowl. Mash yolks with a fork; stir in mayonnaise, ranch dressing and vinegar.
Arrange egg white halves on a serving platter; spoon yolk mixture into egg whites. Top each with diced tomato, crumbled bacon and shredded lettuce. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve. Makes 12.
SALMON PICCATA
6 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
Kosher salt and lemon pepper
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
6 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken stock or broth
4 to 5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
6 tablespoons capers, drained
Lemon slices, to serve
Sprinkle both sides of salmon fillets lightly with salt and lemon pepper. Place flour in a shallow dish; dredge the salmon in the flour to evenly coat. Shake off excess.
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large nonstick pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and swirl to mix through the butter.
Sear salmon for 4 minutes on each side or until cooked to your liking. Transfer salmon to a warm plate; tent with foil and set aside.
Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the pan. Saute garlic for 1 minute, until fragrant. Add wine; bring to a boil, scraping any browned bits off of the bottom of the pan. Cook until liquid almost evaporates, stirring occasionally.
Add 1 cup broth to the pan along with the lemon juice; bring to a boil and cook for a further 3 minutes.
Whisk cornstarch together with the remaining 1/4 cup stock/broth. Pour the mixture into the pan, stirring through the liquid to create a sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat.
Stir capers through the sauce. Place the salmon fillets back into the pan, gently turning each fillet to evenly coat in the sauce. Serve with lemon slices. Serves 6.
WINE-GLAZED CAKE
1 box Duncan Hines yellow cake mix
1 small box vanilla instant pudding mix
3/4 cup water
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
4 large eggs
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar, divided
3/4 cup white wine, divided
1 stick butter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat the cake mix, pudding mix, water, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, eggs, 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar, and 1/2 cup of wine with an electric mixer at a medium speed until just blended, about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat about 2 minutes.
Pour the batter into a greased and floured 10-cup Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.
While the cake is baking, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the remaining 1 cup granulated sugar and 1/4 cup wine. Pour the butter mixture over the hot cake in the pan, and cool completely, about 1 hour. Turn the cake out onto a serving plate.