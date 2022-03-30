Mini Berry Pavlovas
Ingredients
4 large egg whites, room temperature
1 cup superfine sugar
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
Cool Whip and fresh fruit for topping
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with a silicone mat.
With a handheld mixer, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form, about 5 minutes. Add the sugar, then continue beating on high speed until glossy, stiff peaks form, about 3 more minutes. The peaks should still be very stiff (if not, keep mixing on high speed).
Spread or pipe the pavlova mixture into six circles, ensuring there is a small well in the center of each.
Place pavlovas in the oven and immediately reduce heat to 200 degrees. Bake until the pavlovas are firm and dry, about 45 minutes.
Turn the oven off and crack the oven door open. Let the pavlovas cool completely. Top with Cool Whip and fresh fruit. Serve immediately.
Mini Lemon Bliss Cakes
Ingredients
2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 cups granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
4 eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup whole milk, at room temperature
Zest of two lemons
Powdering sugar for serving
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Beat the butter, sugar and salt, until white and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder. Add the flour mixture to the batter in three parts with the milk. Stir in the lemon zest.
Grease a mini-bundt pan. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top of the batter with an offset spatula.
Bake the cake for 45 to 60 minutes, or until a cake tester or toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool for 15 minutes before inverting the Bundt pan. Gently release the cakes. When ready to serve, top with powdered sugar.
Flourless Chocolate Passover Torte
Ingredients
4 ounces high-quality bittersweet chocolate, chopped into small pieces
1 stick unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
¾ cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs, room temperature
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted, plus more for sprinkling
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and butter an 8-inch round baking pan. Line bottom with a round of parchment paper and butter again.
In a double boiler, melt chocolate with butter, stirring until smooth. Remove top of double boiler from heat and whisk sugar into mixture. Whisk in cocoa powder until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes, or until top has formed a thin crust. Cool cake in pan for 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Dust cake with additional cocoa powder and serve.
Angel Food Cupcakes
Ingredients
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup cake flour, sifted
1/8 teaspoon salt
6 large egg whites, at room temperature
1 tablespoon warm water
3/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
Cool Whip for topping
Directions
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners and set aside.
In a food processor, pulse the sugar until fine and powdery. Remove 1/2 cup and set aside. Add the cake flour and salt to the food processor with the remaining sugar. Pulse until mixture is aerated.
Using a stand mixer fitted with a large bowl, whip egg whites, water, and cream of tartar on medium low until foamy. Add the 1/2 cup of sugar and whip until soft peaks form, about 5 minutes.
Gently fold the flour mixture into the egg white mixture. Spoon batter into liners.
Bake the cupcakes until lightly browned around the edges, about 18-20 minutes..
On a wire rack, allow the cupcakes to cool completely. Remove cupcakes and top with Cool Whip.
Lavender Buttermilk Scones
Ingredients
For the scones:
2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons dried lavender
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 stick unsalted butter, frozen
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 large egg
For the icing:
3 Tablespoons heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon dried lavender
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
Directions
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside, and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, lavender, lemon zest and salt together in a large bowl. Grate the frozen butter into the mixture. Combine with a pastry cutter until the mixture comes together in pea-sized crumbs. Place in the refrigerator.
Whisk the buttermilk and egg together in a small bowl. Remove dry ingredients from the fridge and add wet ingredients on top. Mix together until moistened.
Pour mixture onto the counter and work dough into a ball. Press into an 8-inch disc and cut into 8 wedges. Place scones on baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.
Bake scones for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown around the edges. While they bake, make the icing: In a small saucepan, bring the heavy cream to a simmer. Remove from heat and add the lavender. Allow the mixture to steep for 10 minutes.
Strain the mixture, discarding the lavender. Whisk in the lemon juice and confectioners’ sugar. Drizzle over warm scones and serve immediately.