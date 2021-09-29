FRANKSTOWN – Charlotte Davis is diabetic and can't eat a lot of sweets, but that sure doesn't stop her from making them for family and friends.
"I try a new dessert recipe about once a month," said Davis, 74. "I make them and give them away. At church, they want chocolate cobbler or a chocolate pie. But on big days, like homecoming, I do chicken and dressing."
Davis grew up in the Frankstown community in Prentiss County. She finished high school at Wheeler and went to nursing school at what is now Northeast Mississippi Community College.
She practiced nursing at Baptist Hospital in Booneville, did home health for 10 years out of Magnolia Regional in Corinth, and worked the last 10 years of her career at an internal medicine clinic in Booneville. She retired in 2006.
Davis and her husband, Gayle, who was a diesel instructor at NEMCC for 33 years, were married for 49 years before his sudden death in 2005.
"Gayle and I had a very rich relationship – I don't mean money-wise," she said. "He thought I could walk on water. We were very close."
Now that Gayle's gone, Davis cooks supper just about every night for her twin grandsons. Her daughter and son-in-law, Amelia and Billy Wayne Garvin of Boonevile, have three boys.
"I keep the refrigerator and freezer stocked," she said. "I don't know what I'm having for supper until about 30 minutes before we eat. We're not fancy around here. We just have common stuff."
That might be spaghetti with a salad and garlic bread, or a rotisserie chicken with peas, macaroni and cheese and creamed potatoes, or sloppy Joe's and slaw.
"When I first married, I didn't know how to cook much," Davis said. "Mother tried to teach me when I was growing up, but I wasn't too interested at the time."
Davis still remembers the first chocolate pie she ever made, not long after she wed.
"The meringue was as thin as a knife blade," she said. "I asked my mother what I did wrong. And she said, 'You put sugar in it, right?' And I said, 'Oh, yes, I used three or four cups of sugar.' And she said, 'No, hon, you just need two tablespoons per egg white.' I've never forgotten that."
Davis said there are times even today when she makes something that doesn't turn out right.
"I just chunk it and start over," she said. "I think anybody who cooks a lot has disasters."
Davis is already looking forward to the holidays. For Thanksgiving Day, she'll have all the traditional foods, like turkey and dressing, casseroles, peas, potatoes, slaw and a dessert.
But the family's Thanksgiving Eve menu is always the same: fried pork chops, turnips, turnip greens and cornbread.
"We don't do holidays like we used to, but Thanksgiving Eve never changes," she said.
OLD-FASHIONED JELLY PIE
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
5 eggs, separated
1 cup jelly, any flavor
1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
Cream the butter and sugar until fluffy and light.
Beat egg yolks until light, then beat them into the sugar mixture. Stir in the jelly.
Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold into the jelly mixture. Pour into unbaked pie shell.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until the filling is set.
CHOCOLATE MERINGUE PIE
FILLING
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 heaping tablespoons self-rising flour
1 1/2 cups milk
3 egg yolks, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 baked 9-inch pie shell
MERINGUE
4 egg whites
8 tablespoons sugar
For the filling, combine the sugar, flour, milk, beaten egg yolks and vanilla and cook over medium heat until thickened. Pour into baked pie shell.
For the meringue, beat 4 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Add sugar and beat once again until stiff peaks form. Pour egg whites over the filling. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 15 minutes.
APRICOT NECTAR CAKE
1 box Duncan Hines lemon supreme cake mix
4 eggs
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1 cup apricot nectar
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into a greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.
CHOCOLATE COBBLER
2 sticks margarine
2 1/2 cups sugar, divided
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
3/4 cup milk
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
6 tablespoons cocoa
1 3/4 cup water
Melt margarine in a 9x13-inch oven-proof pan. Combine 1 1/2 cups sugar, flour, milk and vanilla and pour over butter. Combine cocoa and remaining 1 cup sugar and sprinkle over batter. Slowly pour water over the top. Do not stir. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
CAKE IN A SKILLET
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/4 cups self-rising flour
1/2 cup milk
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine sugar, oil, flour, milk, eggs and vanilla and beat for 2 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into a black iron skillet and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
2x4 SOUP
2 cans pinto beans
1 cand Ro-tel tomatoes
2 cans minestrone soup
2 pounds ground beef, browned
1 pound processed cheese, cubed
In a large pot, combine beans, tomatoes, soup and browned ground beef. Heat, but do not boil. Add cheese and stir until melted in soup.
CREAM CHEESE SWEET POTATO PIE
CREAM CHEESE LAYER
1 (8-ounce) block cold cream cheese
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon grated orange peel
SWEET POTATO LAYER
1 cup mashed cooked sweet potatoes (about 3/4 pound, uncooked)
2/3 cup half-and-half
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon grated orange peel
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 deep-dish pie crust, frozen
1 cup sweetened whipped cream
Place a cookie sheet on oven rack. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, beat cold cream cheese and sugar on low speed until well blended. Add egg; beat well. Stir in orange peel. Set aside.
Place cooked, mashed sweet potatoes in a food processor; cover and process until smooth.
In a large bowl, beat sweet potatoes, half-and-half, brown sugar, orange peel, spices and egg with a wire whisk.
Spread cream cheese mixture in bottom of frozen pie crust. Carefully spoon sweet potato mixture over cream cheese layer. Place pie on preheated cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes, or until set and a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate until chilled, 3 to 4 hours.
Serve pie with a dollop of sweetened whipped cream. Store covered in refrigerator.
Note: To make an orange rind garnish, cut a thin slice of orange and remove the rind with a paring knife. It will be flexible enough to twist into a lovely topping for slices of pie.