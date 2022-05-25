SALTILLO – After Steve Green became single again in 1999, he ate a lot of meals with his mother, Dorothy "Dot" Green. When she died three years ago, Green decided it was time for him to take the reins in the kitchen.
"I figured if I wanted to eat the food my mama cooked, I was going to have to learn to cook it," said Green, 66.
After Green's mother died, his sister in Oxford got all their mother's cookbooks, so he often calls her when he's looking for specifics in a particular recipe.
"Mother did not teach me to cook," he said. "I grew up in her kitchen and spent a lot of time watching her cook. When I cook her recipes, I'm making them from my memory of her cooking them."
Green is retired from the Tupelo Public School District. For 26 years, he taught industrial arts, working with the disabled through the Vocational Rehab Program. He has one son, Jeremy, who lives with his wife, Keely, in Mooreville with their daughter, Mallory, a recent Mooreville High School graduate.
Green figures he cooks at least five nights a week, and he always shares what he makes with his dear friend and companion, Norma Cother. He might prepare smothered round steak with creamed potatoes, green beans and biscuits, or fried chicken with fried potatoes, pinto beans and cornbread.
"I usually post photos of the evening meal twice a week on Facebook," he said. "If you follow me on Facebook, you're going to see two things – food I've prepared, and crappie."
Green and Cother like to fish from a pontoon boat he keeps at Pickwick Lake, and he has a travel boat they use to fish locally.
"My mom loved crappie," he said. "I always kept her freezer full. After she passed away, I don't keep them when I catch them anymore. If we want fish, we go to a restaurant and eat them."
Green is a big believer in cooking in bulk and using the freezer as his friend. When he smokes a Boston butt, he packages meat for the freezer to use later for barbecue sandwiches. He grows tomatoes, and in the summer, he'll make and freeze homemade tomato sauce for spaghetti and for beef-vegetable soup.
He also grows strawberries, and right now, he's picking the last of his crop. Last spring, he planted seven mother strawberry plants in a raised bed in his backyard in Saltillo.
"You don't get any strawberries the first year, but over the summer, they multiplied," he said. "This year, I bet I've got 50 plants. We've probably harvested at least 15 quarts. Those strawberries are sinful on a homemade pound cake."
CHICKEN AND DRESSING
1 whole chicken
Salt, pepper and garlic powder
1 pan of cooked cornbread, made with 3 eggs
1 onion, finely diced
2 cans cream of celery soup
1 tablespoon sage, or to taste
Cook whole chicken in a pot of boiling water seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. Once the chicken is thoroughly cooked, remove chicken from pot and set aside. Reserve the broth.
Crumble cold corn bread in a large bowl. Add diced onion and soup along with salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 tablespoon sage, then add more if needed.
Add enough reserved broth to the bowl with the ingredients to make it moist without making it too soupy.
Pour half of the dressing mixture into a 9x13-inch casserole. Pull 2 cups of chicken from the bone and layer it on top. Add the remaining dressing mixture on top of the chicken. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 to 40 minutes or until firm and brown.
SMOTHERED ROUND STEAK
1 round steak, sliced 1/2-inch thick or thinner
Salt and pepper
All-purpose flour
Vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups water
Cut steak into small portions and season it with salt and pepper. Dredge the pieces in flour. Fry in oil until brown on both sides in electric skillet (preferable) to control heat. Remove from skillet. Add 1/2 cup of flour to drippings in the skillet to make gravy. Have the skillet on high heat. Allow the flour to cook until it starts browning. Add water and stir. The gravy needs to be fairly thin, and will thicken while cooking. Add steak back to pan of gravy. Turn heat down until gravy is barely bubbling (about 250 degrees). Place lid on skillet and allow to cook for a minimum of 2 hours. You will know it's done when you can cut the steak with a fork. Serve hot with rice or mashed potatoes.
MOM'S SPAGHETTI SAUCE
2 (28-ounce) cans whole tomatoes, or 2 quarts frozen tomatoesxx
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (12-ounce) can tomato paste
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons salt
Pepper
2 pounds ground beef
1 white onion, chopped
Hot cooked pasta
Pour tomatoes, tomato sauce and tomato paste into into a large pot. Bring to boil then turn down to medium heat. (For a thicker sauce, add more tomato sauce.) Add sugar, salt and pepper to taste. As sauce cooks, check seasonings, adding more sugar if needed and the garlic powder. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour on low to medium heat.
Break ground beef apart in a skillet to brown (you can cook it in a little bacon grease, if desired.) Cook the diced onion with the meat. Once beef is brown and thoroughly cooked, add the meat mixture to sauce. Cook for 30 minutes on medium heat. Serve over hot cooked pasta.
BUTTERY POUND CAKE
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cups sugar
3 sticks butter, softened
5 eggs
1 cup milk
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla flavoring
Mix flour, baking powder and salt together.
Combine sugar and butter in large mixing bowl, and beat until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in flour mixture alternately with milk. Mix in vanilla. Pour into a greased and floured Bundt pan (allow 1 1/2 inches at the top of the pan – you may not use all your batter). Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes.
COCONUT CAKE
1 box white cake mix
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 large tub whipped topping
2 packages frozen coconut
Prepare cake mix according to box directions in a 9x13-inch glass baking pan.
Immediately after removing from oven, poke holes in cake and pour sweetened condensed milk over the cake. Allow cake to cool. Spread whipped topping over cake and cover with coconut. Refrigerate.
SMOKED BOSTON BUTT
Boston butt
Yellow mustard
Salt, pepper and garlic powder
Barbecue rub of choice
Apple juice
Trim excess fat from pork butt. Allow pork to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels after 30 minutes. Baste with mustard. Sprinkle salt, pepper, and garlic powder all over meat. Sprinkle barbecue rub of choice over all.
Set smoker at 225 to 250 degrees. Allow 1 hour to 1 1/2 hours per pound to cook. Spray pork every 30 minutes with a mixture of half water-half apple juice. When internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, remove butt and wrap in double layer of aluminum foil for remainder of cooking. Internal temperature should be 190 to 205 degrees when done.
NOTE: You will know when it is done, when the bone easily pulls out. Your can divide meat into desired portions and freeze in bags to make barbecue sandwiches.
FLAVORFUL GREEN BEANS
4 slices bacon, diced
2 pounds fresh green beans, with ends snapped off
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups water
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Cook bacon in a large pot until brown and crisp. Remove bacon from pot and set aside.
Add green beans to pot with broth, water and seasonings. Bring to a boil, then turn heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 1 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
Drain beans and check for seasoning. Sprinkle with bacon and toss to distribute.