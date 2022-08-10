Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
After reading several reviews, I made a few changes in the ingredients, like subbing Mexicorn for sweet yellow corn, and using fire-roasted tomatoes instead of regular diced.
Several reviewers added other things to the meat/veggie mixture, like jalapeños, onions, olives and salsa. And of course, you could make your own taco seasoning.
I think this will be delicious as written, but I won't skip on the extras, like avocados, cheese and sour cream.
TACO LETTUCE WRAPS
1 pound ground turkey or beef
1 (1-ounce) package taco seasoning mix
1 can Mexicorn, drained
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
Romaine leaves, rinsed and dried
Avocado slices, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream and salsa, for garnish
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground turkey in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Add taco seasoning, and stir to combine. Stir in corn, black beans and diced tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook until heated through, 10 to 12 minutes.
Place lettuce leaves on plates and fill with turkey and bean mixture. Garnish with avocado slices, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, a dollop of sour cream and some salsa, if desired. Serves 6.
