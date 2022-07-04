Marissa Wyant serves as the beverage director at Saint Leo in Oxford. A native of Arkansas, Wyant lived in St. Petersburg, Florida before relocating to Oxford to pursue a Ph.D. in Political Science. Wyant finished her doctoral degree last August. She has been with Saint Leo for a little over two years.
Marissa Wyant serves as the beverage director at Saint Leo in Oxford. A native of Arkansas, Wyant lived in St. Petersburg, Florida before relocating to Oxford to pursue a Ph.D. in Political Science. Wyant finished her doctoral degree last August. She has been with Saint Leo for a little over two years.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Saint Leo uses Wonderbird Spirits gin out of Taylor, Mississippi for many of their gin-based cocktails.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Lavender Fields Forever is one of Saint Leo's new summer beverages. Made with local Wonderbird Spirits gin, the light, summery beverage is garnished with a sprig of lavender to match its purple hue.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Saint Leo rotates specialty cocktails seasonally. A few of the summer beverages on their menu include Electric Apricot, Lavender Fields Forever, Under the Tuscan Sun and Strawberry Swing.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
From left to right: Electric Apricot, Strawberry Swing, Under the Tuscan Sun and Lavender Fields Forever
Electric Apricot features L'Aperitivo Nonino, a saffron-hued aperitif.
Strawberry Swing is comprised of lime-infused tequila and aperol.
Under the Tuscan Sun is made with chamomile-infused Cathead Vodka out of Jackson, Mississippi in addition to Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, a 17th century spirit whose recipe was lost until recent years.
Finally, Lavender Fields Forever consists of Wonderbird Spirits gin out of Taylor, Mississippi, just down the road from the Oxford bar.
OXFORD • Summer is here, and along with it comes the season to sit on the porch or restaurant patio and enjoy Mississippi's dog days beneath a fan.
No southern summer, however, is complete without a crisp and refreshing cocktail nestled nicely in your hand. Whether your palate prefers vodka, gin or tequila, Saint Leo in Oxford has the perfect 21+ beverage for you.
Marissa Wyant serves as the beverage director for Saint Leo, located off the Oxford Square. Wyant has been with the swanky bar for over two years, but her desire to earn a Ph.D. is what brought her to the bustling college town in the first place.
Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
"After high school, I moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, and seven years ago, I moved here to do my Ph.D.," Wyant said.
She wrapped up her Ph.D. in political science in August, but that hasn’t kept her from spending time behind the bar. Wyant uses her research experience to explore the range of different spirits she serves at the bar. Her goal for Saint Leo is to provide a welcoming environment that offers a high-end drinking and dining experience.
"I think Saint Leo offers a really great, higher-end-yet-not-intimidating dining experience where you feel like you could be in a big city," the Arkansas native said. "We use tons of fresh ingredients and make pretty much everything in-house.”
Although the scholar has a knack for researching, her favorite part of the job is developing relationships with clients.
"I love it when a guest trusts me to make a recommendation," she said.
For future guests, Wyant advises customers to make reservations on Resy. Saint Leo reserves half its restaurant space for reservations; the other half is kept open for walk-ins.
So if you find yourself in Saint Leo on a hot summer evening and in need of a fresh, unique adult beverage, Wyant’s got you covered. No matter if you’re a regular or newcomer, she’ll serve as your guide to an unforgettable beverage experience.
"I think the philosophy is to be really really fresh,” she said. “As local as we can get and crafted with a lot of deliberate thought and detail without making it intimidating.”
Saint Leo is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit their website at eatsaintleo.com.