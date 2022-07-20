Enjoying a meal as a family might seem farfetched with schedules full of work, activities and social commitments. However, you can make bringing everyone together a bit easier (and more delicious) with a weekly tradition like Slider Sunday that gets the whole crew excited about time around the kitchen table.
No matter what your loved ones crave, you can savor a different flavor each and every Sunday. Plus, toppings can be customized so everyone's favorites are on the menu.
Put a spin on your next Slider Sunday with Chicken Parm-eroni Sliders or Lobster Knuckle Sliders with Spicy Mayo recipes from Guy Fieri.
CHICKEN PARM-ERONI SLIDERS
2 sticks unsalted butter
1/2 cup minced garlic
1 package King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns
3 cups vegetable oil
2 cups pepperoni, julienned
1 1/4 cups marinara sauce
9 breaded chicken tenders, cooked crispy
5 slices fresh Mozzarella cheese
5 slices Provolone cheese
9 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley
In small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and add minced garlic. Cook 3 to 4 minutes until garlic softens but does not brown. Remove from heat and set aside.
Separate pretzel slider buns and brush inside halves with melted garlic butter. Toast rolls on griddle until golden brown; flip and slightly toast outside of rolls. Set aside.
In 4-quart saucepan with thermometer, heat oil to 350 degrees. Fry pepperoni until bubbles start to slow. Carefully remove from oil and place on plate with paper towel.
In small saucepan, heat marinara sauce. Place 1 tablespoon sauce on bottom halves of slider buns.
On a lined sheet pan, place one chicken tender on each slider bun. Place 1 tablespoon marinara sauce on top of each tender followed by a half slice of Mozzarella, then a half slice of Provolone. Top each slider with 1 teaspoon grated Parmesan. Place baking sheet under the broiler and melt cheese. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon crispy pepperoni on each slider.
Top sliders with other halves of toasted slider buns. Brush tops with garlic butter and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Use bamboo picks to secure. Serves 6.
LOBSTER KNUCKLE SLIDERS WITH SPICY MAYO
1 package King's Hawaiian Slider Buns
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 tomato, finely diced
1 celery stalk, finely diced
1/2 cup Japanese mayonnaise
1 tablespoon sriracha
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 lemon, halved
1 package tempura flour mixture
1 teaspoon seafood seasoning
9 ounces cooked lobster knuckle meat
2 1/2 cups white cabbage, shredded fine
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
Separate slider buns and brush inside halves with melted butter. Toast rolls on griddle until golden brown; flip and slightly toast outsides of rolls.
In mixing bowl, combine diced tomatoes, celery, mayonnaise and sriracha. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; add juice and zest from 1/2 lemon. Mix well to fully incorporate. Place in refrigerator to chill.
Mix tempura batter per package instructions and season with seafood seasoning. Preheat deep fryer to 350 degrees.
Pat lobster dry with paper towels. Place lobster in tempura batter and allow to sit for 30 to 60 seconds. Remove lobster one piece at a time, allowing excess batter to drip off. Working in batches, fry until golden brown, about 3 minutes.
While lobster is frying, place cabbage in mixing bowl; add olive oil and juice from remaining 1/2 lemon. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well to incorporate evenly.
Place 2 tablespoons cabbage mixture on each bun, making bed on each bun to hold lobster in place.
Remove lobster from fryer and allow excess oil to drain completely. Toss lobster in mayonnaise mixture and sprinkle with chopped chives. Place lobster on cabbage mixture then add top buns and secure with bamboo skewers. Serves 6.
