Every day, I get an email from Kitchn, a food magazine on the internet that features articles and recipes. Often, someone on the staff will take four celebrated recipes for a certain dish, try them all, and then rate them.
Such was the case last week with garlic bread.
The staffer, Nicole Rufus, tried recipes from Rachael Ray, Guy Fieri, Smitten Kitchen and Recipetin Eats. She made them all the same day, in the same kitchen. Nicole came away with what she called the clear winner: the recipe from Food Network's Guy Fieri.
I took Nicole's word for it and dove into Guy's recipe, reading the ingredients first, then the reviews. Several said two sticks of butter was way too much, so I cut that in half. More than a few said they added extra Parmesan, so I doubled the amount.
The recipe below is Guy's, with my changes. The two things that make this recipe so good – and different than garlic bread with just bread, butter and garlic – are the addition of scallions and hot sauce. Don't skip these ingredients.
This made more than enough for one loaf of French bread. We also used it the next day on a loaf of homemade crusty bread.
GARLIC BREAD
1 stick butter, softened
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 scallion, minced
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley leaves
Hot sauce, to taste
Salt and pepper
1 French baguette
In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic, scallion, Parmesan, parsley, hot sauce, salt and pepper.
Preheat broiler with rack 4 inches from heat. Slice baguette in half horizontally. Spread butter mixture on both halves. Place on a sheet pan and toast under the broiler, about 2 minutes.