So on Sunday, I decided we were going to have fish and something green (and a little pasta to keep our son, Patrick, happy).
I found a new salmon recipe on The New York Times cooking site that had just a handful of ingredients, and it got great reviews.
It also got great reviews at our house. Both husband and son raved about it (Patrick even asked for the recipe), and I thought it was delicious, too.
We served this with a little linguine tossed with a smidge of butter, olive oil and Parmesan, and a chopped Caesar salad. I roasted our fish in the oven, but I'm sure it would be wonderful on the grill.
BROWN SUGAR-MUSTARD SALMON
3 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
Salt, pepper and lemon pepper
2 to 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 to 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Lemon wedges, for serving
Place salmon skin-side down on a foil-lined baking sheet that's been sprayed with cooking spray. Sprinkle fillets with salt, pepper and lemon pepper.
In a small bowl, make a mixture of the brown sugar, Dijon mustard and fresh lemon juice to your liking.
Slather the tops of the fillets with the brown sugar-mustard glaze and place pan in top half of the oven. Roast at 400 degrees for about 12 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.
