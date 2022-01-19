Gathering your team to plan for a truly memorable game day at home starts with almost everyone's favorite part of the festivities: the food. From meaty meals and zesty appetizers to sweet, long-lasting snacks, fuel your crowd with recipes that keep them coming back from kickoff to overtime.
One superstar of the menu at many homegating parties is salsa, whether it's used as a finishing touch in recipes or as a stand-alone snack to enjoy with chips, veggies or other pairings.
Pulled Beef and Slaw Sliders are perfect for piling high with delicious toppings before hitting the couch just in time for kickoff. Snacking throughout the action is a preferred approach for many fans, making Cast-Iron Smoked Queso Dip and Hummus Deviled Eggs go-to options for armchair quarterbacks.
These crowd-pleasers make game day worth celebrating. To find more game day recipe inspiration, visit freshcravings.com.
PULLED BEEF AND SLAW SLIDERS
BEEF
2 (3-pound) beef chuck roasts
2 tablespoons taco seasoning or barbecue rub
1 cup beef bone broth
16 ounces chunky mild salsa
SALSA AND QUESO SLAW
16 ounces chunky mild salsa
16 ounces broccoli slaw blend
1/4 cup green onions, sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup crumbled queso fresco
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup mayo
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons cilantro (optional)
Slider buns
Toppings such as barbecue sauce, pickles, jalapenos, cheese, roasted peppers and onions
To make pulled beef: Season both sides of beef with taco seasoning. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator 2 to 12 hours before cooking.
Place meat, beef bone broth and salsa in a pressure cooker; seal according to pressure cooker directions. Cook on high 60 minutes. Once pressure cooker is safe to open according to instructions, open and let meat rest in liquid 15 minutes.
Remove meat from liquid and place in a large bowl. Carefully shred meat. Pour liquid, up to half, over meat while shredding to keep it juicy.
To make salsa and queso slaw: In large bowl, mix salsa, slaw blend, green onions, salt, queso fresco, Dijon mustard, mayo, apple cider vinegar and cilantro, if using. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.
To assemble sliders, place pulled beef and salsa and queso slaw on buns. Top with salsa, barbecue sauce, pickles, jalapenos, sliced cheese, roasted peppers and onions.
CAST-IRON SMOKED QUESO DIP
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 teaspoon almond flour
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup restaurant-style salsa
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 cup cooked chorizo
1 teaspoon liquid smoke
Cilantro, for garnish
Diced bell pepper, for garnish
Tortilla chips, for serving
In a cast-iron skillet, combine Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and almond flour. Pour in heavy cream and salsa; bring to gentle simmer. Whisk while simmering 5 to 7 minutes, or until queso dip begins to thicken. Add paprika, salt, chorizo and liquid smoke; adjust seasoning as necessary. Garnish with cilantro and bell pepper. Serve with tortilla chips.
HUMMUS DEVILED EGGS
6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
1/4 cup hummus
1/4 cup smoked Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon salt
Smoked Spanish paprika, for garnish
Parsley, for garnish
Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into a fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well.
Spoon mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley.