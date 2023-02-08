As Mardi Gras approaches, my thoughts naturally turn to New Orleans and all the good food that comes from that city.
While Louisiana purists will likely balk at this recipe, it's one that's been tried and approved by my NOLA-loving daughter, who regularly travels to the Crescent City to eat in its finest restaurants.
SLOW COOKER JAMBALAYA
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (14-ounce) can beef broth
1 (8-ounce) can tomato paste
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 medium onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound Andouille or kielbasa, sliced
2 chicken breasts, cut in 1-inch pieces
1/2 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 1/2 cup white rice
Combine first 12 ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker and stir to combine. Add onion, green pepper, celery, garlic, sausage, and chicken. Stir to combine. Cover slow cooker and cook on low for 4 to 5 hours.
Set a larger strainer/sieve over a large bowl and pour about 75% of liquid in slow cooker through strainer. You want about 3 cups liquid in the bowl to cook the rice in; add water to get 3 cups if necessary.
Return all solids to slow cooker. Stir in parsley and shrimp. Cover and cook on low for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring the 3 cups of liquid to a boil. Stir in rice and cook according to package directions. Add cooked rice to slow cooker and stir. Remove bay leaves. Serves 6.