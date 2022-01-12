SMITHVILLE • When Lauren Jones' great-grandmother, Pinkie Bell Abel, died in January 2015, Jones took over her role as "the pie lady."
"I don't remember cooking with her very much, but after she passed away, I made my first fried pie," said Jones, 17. "I started taking them to family gatherings and church gatherings."
Folks began asking Jones if she would sell her fried pies, but the home-schooled senior didn't feel like her creations were good enough to warrant money. And then, in the same day, two people approached her about buying her pies.
"I said, 'OK, God, you're trying to tell me something,'" Jones said. "So we put something on Facebook, and it just blew up. One day, we made 92 pies, but I've since surpassed that. I know I've made more than 200 in a day."
In June 2017, Jones began selling her fried pies at The Farmacy: Indoor Farmers Market in Smithville, along with her mother's canned goods and her brother's fresh vegetables.
"Then people started asking me about Pinkie Bell's caramel cake – they remembered other things my great-grandmother made," Jones said. "Now, I do way more cakes than fried pies."
Jones named her business Pinkie Bell Pie Company, and she's been at the farmers' market in Smithville every year.
She also stays busy with sports. The daughter of Tanya and Brad Jones of Smithville, Jones plays volleyball and basketball for Amory Christian Academy.
"In my junior year, the volleyball team went undefeated and we won the conference championship," she said. "My senior year, we won conference and state and went undefeated again. Our basketball team hasn't been quite as successful."
Jones has been thinking about her future and what she'll do when she graduates this spring. She's toyed with the idea of going to Itawamba Community College for two years and getting a business degree, or maybe a two-year culinary degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College.
But what she really wants to do is open her own business in Smithville, a brick-and-mortar Pinkie Bell Pie Company. Her offerings would include caramel cakes, mini cakes, fried pies, tea cakes, orange-slice cookie dough, sausage balls, pasta salads and casseroles-to-go.
"It just depends on where God leads me, but I think I'm ready to do something on my own," Jones said. "I'll be in the kitchen for 16 hours, and I'll be exhausted, but I'm not tired of what I'm doing. This just does not feel like work to me."
FRIED PIES
FILLING
1 (6-ounce) bag dried apples
Water
2 cups sugar
1/2 stick butter
Ground cinnamon
PASTRY DOUGH
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup shortening, plus more for frying
Self-rising flour
For the filling, place dried apples in a pressure cooker and add enough water to cover the bottom of the pot. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove, drain off water and mash apples with sugar, butter and cinnamon. Refrigerate.
For the pastry dough, combine buttermilk, 1/2 cup shortening and enough flour to make a biscuit-like dough. Mix gently and knead. Pinch off enough to make one crust at a time. Roll out on a floured surface, place about 3 tablespoons of filling in center, fold over and seal edges with a fork. Fry in melted shortening in a skillet over medium heat until browned. Drain on paper towels.
Note: To make peach pies, use a 6-ounce bag of dried peaches, a little more sugar than called for in apple filling, and omit the cinnamon.
OOEY GOOEY CHOCOLATE CAKE
CAKE
2 cups sugar
2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 sticks butter
1 cup water
4 tablespoons cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
FROSTING
1 stick butter
1/2 cup milk
4 tablespoons cocoa
1 (1-pound) box confectioners' sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the cake, combine sugar and flour in a mixing bowl. Combine buttermilk and baking soda in a small bowl.
In a saucepan, melt butter with water and cocoa. Combine buttermilk mixture with flour mixture and mix well. Add vanilla, salt and eggs and mix well.
Add chocolate mixture to the bowl and mix well. Pour batter into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.
For the frosting, heat butter, milk and cocoa in a saucepan until melted and smooth. Place confectioners' sugar, salt and vanilla in a mixing bowl. Pour chocolate mixture over sugar mixture. Beat until smooth. Frost cake as soon as you remove it from the oven.
CARAMEL CAKE
YELLOW CAKE
2 stick butter, room temperature
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
3 cups sifted self-rising flour
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
MAMAW PINKIE'S CARAMEL ICING
2 sticks butter
2 1/2 cups sugar, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
5 ounces milk
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the yellow cake, cream butter and sugar until fluffy, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour and milk alternately to creamed mixture, beginning and ending with flour. Add vanilla and salt and mix well.
Divide batter among 3 greased and floured 9-inch cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until done. Cool in pans for 5 minutes, then invert layers onto cooling racks.
For the caramel icing, place butter, 2 cups sugar and salt into a large pot with the milk. Bring to a boil.
While mixture is coming to a boil, melt remaining 1/2 cup sugar in a small skillet over medium heat (be careful not to burn the sugar or get it too brown). Once the sugar has liquified and browned, pour it into the boiling pot, mixing together with a whisk. Cook to the soft ball stage. Remove from heat. Add baking powder and vanilla. Beat with a mixer until cool enough to frost the cake. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
GRAN'S APPLE CASSEROLE
FILLING
5 apples, peeled and sliced
1 cup sugar
Cinnamon
Dash of salt
1/2 stick butter, sliced
TOPPING
1 stick butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup self-rising flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the filling, place sliced apples in the bottom of a casserole. Sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon and salt. Dot with butter slices.
For the topping, melt butter. Add sugar, flour and vanilla. Spread mixture over the apples. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake an additional 10 minutes. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
ALFREDO SAUCE
1 stick butter
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Dash of salt
4 cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 pound pasta, cooked
In a saucepan, melt butter with garlic powder and salt over medium heat. Add the cream. Once the mixture becomes bubbly, add the Parmesan cheese, stirring frequently until the sauce thickens. Combine sauce with cooked, drained pasta. Alfredo sauce is also good as a pizza sauce.
EASY BARBECUED CHICKEN
3/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1 cup Coke, Pepsi or Dr Pepper
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
In a large saucepan or skillet, combine Worcestershire, cola, ketchup, brown sugar, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Add the chicken. Cook, covered, over medium heat until chicken is tender and done, 30 to 40 minutes.
CHICKEN CASSEROLE
1 (12.5-ounce) can chunk chicken breast or 4 (4.5-ounce) cans
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 (16-ounce) container sour cream
Salt and pepper
2 sleeves buttery crackers, crushed
1 stick butter, melted
Drain juice from canned chicken (reserve juice for another use, such as dressing or chicken and dumplings, or it can be frozen).
Combine drained chicken with cream of chicken soup, sour cream, salt and pepper. Pour into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Combine crushed crackers with melted butter and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly.