djr-2019-05-22-food-snackbar-chef-arp1

Vishwesh Bhatt, executive chef at Snackbar restaurant in Oxford, is still trying to process being named Best Chef: South by the James Beard Foundation earlier this month.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO – James Beard award-winning chef Vishwesh Bhatt will be at Reed’s GumTree Bookstore on Thursday at 5 p.m. to present an evening of books and snacks.

Newsletters

ginna.parsons@djournal.com

Recommended for you