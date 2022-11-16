TUPELO – James Beard award-winning chef Vishwesh Bhatt will be at Reed’s GumTree Bookstore on Thursday at 5 p.m. to present an evening of books and snacks.
A native India, Bhatt has made his home in Oxford for more than 20 years. As the executive chef of Snackbar, where he has cooked for the past 12 years, he was nominated for People's Best New Chef by Food & Wine and won the 2019 James Beard Award for Best Chef: South.
Ticket prices for the event range from $40 to $95 and include a copy of Bhatt's cook, "I Am From Here," light snacks featured in the cookbook and drinks. Bhatt will give brief remarks at 5:45 pm.
Writing for the home cook, Bhatt includes recipes for making your own spice mixes, including a versatile chaat masala in the cookbook. A mix-and-match meal-planning guide will help pair dishes for different occasions. And every ingredient is within reach even if you’re cooking far away from the warmth of Mississippi.
Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite or by calling Reed's at (662) 842-6453.
