TUPELO • Nothing brings comfort on a cold winter night more than a bowl of hot soup.
In restaurants, and even in some homes, soup is served as an appetizer. Sometimes these are broth-based and sometimes they’re cream-based. Dietitians often recommend a cup of broth-based soup as a meal starter to curb the appetite.
If we’re having soup in our home, it’s usually the main course, served with crackers or muffins or some type of bread.
We’ve already made half of these soups this winter, and I can’t wait to round out the season with the rest of them.
FRENCH ONION SOUP
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more to brush toasts
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
6 large yellow onions, halved, peeled and thinly sliced with the grain
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup dry sherry, dry vermouth or dry white wine
8 cups beef stock or broth
1 bay leaf
3 sprigs fresh thyme plus more to garnish
1 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 French baguette
8 ounces shredded Gruyere cheese, divided
In a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add sliced onions and sauté uncovered, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes.
Sprinkle the onions with sugar, which will help the onions caramelize faster. Sauté uncovered for another 30 to 40 minutes, stirring occasionally until onions are caramelized and browned. Stir more frequently toward the end to prevent scorching or burning the onions.
Once onions are caramelized, add minced garlic and sauté another minute. Add sherry and deglaze the pot by scraping the bottom. Continue stirring until all of the sherry has cooked out (about 3 minutes over medium heat).
Add beef stock, bay leaf, thyme and 1 teaspoon salt. Partially cover and simmer for 30 minutes for the flavors to meld. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper, then remove from heat.
While soup is finishing up, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice baguette into 12 half-inch-thick slices. Brush both sides lightly with olive oil, arrange on a baking sheet and bake for 6 to 8 minutes until golden brown at the edges.
Once soup is ready to serve, top breads with half of the cheese and broil for 2 to 3 minutes until cheese melts and turns golden in spots.
Pour soup into warm bowls and sprinkle remaining cheese over the hot soup. Top each bowl with 2 hot cheesy toasts then serve. Serves 6.
BEEF AND BARLEY SOUP
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 pounds chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
Salt and pepper
1 1/2 cups chopped carrots
1 cup chopped celery
2 cups chopped yellow onion
3 tablespoons tomato paste
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 (32-ounce) cartons low-sodium chicken or beef broth
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary, or 1/2 teaspoon dried
2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme, or 1/2 teaspoon dried
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup pearl barley
3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Dab beef dry and add 1/2 or 1/3 of beef, adding just enough not to overcrowd. Season with salt and pepper. Let sear until golden brown on bottom, about 3 minutes then flip and cook 1 minute longer.
Transfer beef in pot to a plate along with juices and repeat process with remaining beef, adding in another tablespoon of oil to pot.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to now empty pot. Add carrots, celery and onion and saute 3 minutes.
Add tomato paste and garlic and saute 1 minute longer.
Pour in broth, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, thyme and season with salt and pepper to taste. Return beef to pot.
Bring mixture to a simmer then reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until beef is fairly tender, about 45 to 60 minutes.
Add barley, cover and simmer until cooked through and beef is tender, about 45 to 60 minutes longer. Stir in parsley. Serve warm. Serves 7.
CHICKEN POT PIE SOUP
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 medium yellow, chopped
2 medium carrots, thinly sliced into rings
2 ribs celery, finely chopped
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
6 cups chicken stock
3 to 4 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 pound Yukon gold potatoes peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch thick pieces
5 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1 cup frozen peas
1 cup frozen or canned corn
1/2 cup whipping cream
1/4 cup parsley finely chopped, plus more for garnish
Heat a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat and melt butter. Add chopped onion, carrots and celery and sauté 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly golden.
Add mushrooms and garlic and sauté for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until softened. Add flour and stir constantly for 1 minute until golden.
Add 6 chicken stock, salt, pepper and potatoes. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer, partially cover and cook 12 to 15 minutes or just until potatoes are tender.
Add chicken, peas, corn, whipping cream and parsley. Bring back to a simmer and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or until peas and corn are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper and remove from heat. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley. Serve with biscuits. Serves 10.
ZUPPA TOSCANO
6 slices bacon, chopped
1 pound ground hot Italian sausage
1 medium onion, finely diced
10 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced
4 cups chicken broth or stock
6 cups water
5 medium russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1/4-inch thick pieces
1 kale bundle, leaves stripped and chopped
1 cup whipping cream
Salt and black pepper
Parmesan cheese, for garnish
In a large pot or Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, saute chopped bacon until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and spoon out excess oil, leaving about 1 tablespoon oil in the pot.
Add Italian sausage, breaking it up with your spatula and sauté until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove to paper towel-lined plate.
Finely dice onion and add to the pot. Saute 5 minutes or until soft and golden then add minced garlic and saute 1 minute. Add broth and water, and bring to boil. Add potatoes and cook 13 to 14 minutes or until easily pierced with a fork.
When potatoes are nearly done, add kale and cooked sausage and bring everything to a light boil. Stir in cream and bring to boil. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then remove from heat. Garnish with bacon and grated Parmesan. Serves 8.
Note: This is a copycat recipe from the Olive Garden restaurant.
CREAMY BROCCOLI SOUP
SOUP
Olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
2 small broccoli heads cut into florets, stems trimmed and roughly chopped
5 cups vegetable stock
12 ounces silken tofu, crumbled
Sea salt and black pepper
CHEESY MACARONI
5 ounces dried macaroni
2 ounces Mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese
Sea salt and black pepper
Fresh basil leaves, sliced
Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a Dutch oven or saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and fennel seeds and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until softened. Add the broccoli florets and stems and cook for 5 minutes, to char the broccoli slightly. Add the stock and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, until the broccoli is tender. Stir in the tofu and season with sea salt and black pepper.
Meanwhile, bring a pot of salted water to the boil and add the pasta. Cook according to the package instructions until the pasta is soft. Drain, reserving about 3 tablespoons of cooking liquid. Return the drained pasta to the same pot together with a drizzle of oil and add the reserved cooking water, Mascarpone and Cheddar. Stir to melt the cheese and season with sea salt and black pepper.
Using a hand-held blender or food processor, blitz the broccoli soup until it is very smooth. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with spoonfuls of the cheesy macaroni. Scatter with the basil and finish with a drizzle of olive oil. Serves 4.
CATFISH COURTBOUILLON
1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour
1 (10-ounce) bag frozen Pictsweet Seasoning Blend, thawed
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 (14-ounce) cans chicken broth
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
1 bay leaf
1 1⁄2 pounds catfish
Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning
Salt and pepper
4 cups cooked white rice
In a Dutch oven, stir together oil and flour until smooth. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture boils, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium and stir constantly, about 10 minutes, or until mixture turns the color of a walnut shell. Add bell pepper, celery and onions and garlic and cook until tender. Stir in chicken broth. Add tomato sauce, tomatoes and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Cover and simmer 30 minutes.
Cut fish into bite-sized pieces. Sprinkle lightly with Creole seasoning. Add catfish to tomato mixture. Cover and simmer 25 minutes or until fish flakes easily. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Discard bay leaf. Mound a scoop rice on each serving plate and spoon catfish mixture over rice. Serves 8.