Charlie and I spent the long Labor Day weekend eating our way through St. Francisville, Louisiana, a little town about a half-hour north of Baton Rouge.
At the first restaurant we visited, there was an item on the menu called Sensation Salad. Then, we noticed it on the menu at the next two places we dined. After I did a little digging, I found the recipe originated at Bob & Jake's Restaurant in Baton Rouge in the 1950s, and quickly became the "sensation" of most restaurants in South Louisiana.
We treated ourselves to one fine-dining meal at The Saint, the restaurant in the St. Francisville Inn. I ordered the Sensation Salad and it was delicious. The recipe is simple ... cold Romaine lettuce and the dressing.
I found about a dozen recipes for the dressing, and they all had the same basic ingredients. Some were a little heavier on the lemon juice; some added the cheese to the dressing, while others sprinkled it over the lettuce.
I put this recipe together based on my own preferences.
SENSATION SALAD
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3 to 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
1 cup grated Romano cheese
6 cups cold chopped Romaine lettuce
2 to 4 tablespoons fresh chopped Italian parsley
Combine oils, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper and cheese in a jar and shake well. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. (Dressing will keep for 2 weeks in fridge.)
When ready to serve, shake dressing well. Place cold Romaine in a serving bowl and sprinkle with parsley. Pour desired amount of dressing over salad, and toss well to coat.
