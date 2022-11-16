PONTOTOC – Kaitlyn and Jake Anderson were all but destined to be together.
She got her bachelor's degree in animal and dairy science from Mississippi State University, and a master's in dairy science from Virginia Tech. He earned both bachelor's and master's degrees from Louisiana State University in animal and dairy science.
They met at a dairy science conference in Arizona in 2012, when both were undergraduates, and started dating a while after that. Even before they married six years ago, the two talked about one day opening their own dairy.
But the costs of starting a conventional dairy operation are steep.
So they started small.
The couple partnered with Kaitlyn's parents, Scott and Kim Hardin, and opened Southern Cultured Creamery in May. It's located on Highway 15 South between Pontotoc and Houston, across the street from Midway Baptist Church.
"We milk our own cows, process the milk ourselves, and sell directly to the consumer," Kaitlyn said.
"In a conventional dairy, you milk the cows, put the milk in a trailer and send it to the processor," Jake said. "You're subject to market prices. Here, we have a little bit more control."
Right now, the dairy is milking 16 cows a day. Kaitlyn's father, a longtime dairyman, milks in the morning, and Kaitlyn and Jake milk in the early evening, after she gets home from teaching school at Pontotoc Junior High.
The cows are a mixture of soft brown Jerseys and black-and-white Holsteins.
"I tell people we have Blue Bell cows and Chick-fil-A cows," Kaitlyn said. "Most of them have names. We're small enough right now we can do that."
Sirloin, Bama, Fancy, Prancer and Beauty rub shoulders with Bibby, Ugly, Squash, Cocoa and Robin.
"We're not very original with names," she said. "That's not our strong point."
Cheese, please
Southern Cultured Creamery started out in May selling chocolate milk and cream top milk, which has been pasteurized, but not homogenized, meaning the cream has been allowed to naturally separate from the rest of the milk and rise to the top.
In June, they were asked to take their milk to the Pontotoc Farmers Market for National Dairy Month.
"We liked it there and got a good response, so we decided to keep on selling it there," Jake said.
The Saturday before the Fourth of July, Jake had the bright idea of selling red, white and blue milk at the market. So they showed up with white cream top milk, strawberry milk and blueberry milk – and cheese.
"We sell way more white milk than anything, but what really gets people excited is strawberry milk," Kaitlyn said.
Right now, the dairy offers four different cheeses, all in familiar "styles."
"We can't do the tests the larger processors can do to say 'This is a Cheddar,' so we label the cheese for the style it is," Kaitlyn said.
The buttery Gouda-style cheese is called Redland and comes in a red wax. The creamy Tomme-style cheese is named Monroe. The crumbly Caerphilly-style cheese is called Chiwapa, and the spicy Pepper Jack cheese goes by 2Dollar Pistol.
"In a couple of weeks, we'll have a Montasio-style cheese, like what's made in the Italian Alpine area," Kaitlyn said "We'll also have a Cheddar-style cheese coming."
Jake and his father-in-law actually learned to make cheese about five years ago. They took a 10-day class in Vermont and made small batches at home, long before the dairy opened.
"Blue cheese is one I'd eventually like to make, but it requires an aging process we just can't handle right now," Jake said. "There's a fine line where you do too much and then you don't do any of them well. We want all ours to be good."
Now that the farmers market is closed for the season, the Andersons are selling their milk and cheese at their store at the dairy located at 8930 Highway 15 South, between Pontotoc and Houston. They also sell to some retail outlets, a restaurant and a cheesemaker.
"Right now, the store is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.," Jake said. "But we're looking to extend our hours."
